The students at Southeastern Alternative School have organized an event in partnership with Hero’s Bridge. Hero’s Bridge is dedicated to serving elderly veterans, age 65 and older. our They are holding an oral history for veterans on Nov. 12; they have invited veterans to speak to students in small groups and share their stories. These will be informative and intimate conversations between students and veterans.
Veterans will have fought in World War II, the Korean War, and The Vietnam War. Starting at 10 a.m., students will be rotated through several classrooms where they will experience different veterans’ stories. Students will be able to fill out a form that determines which three veterans they will visit. Each veteran will speak for about 40 minutes.
Area businesses have contributed to the lunch. After lunch, there will be the presentation of colors. Last but not least will be a pinning ceremony. This will be an extraordinary day for not just the students, but the staff and the veterans themselves.
