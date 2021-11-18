Verdun Adventure Bound offers a range of family adventures

These past 18 months have shown Fauquier residents the value and convenience of connectivity. From home offices to home school rooms, family members are tied to devices now more than ever before. But at Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville, families are encouraged to disconnect and really recharge.
“When family members spend time outside, they are better able to set aside daily household distractions. It’s impossible to tackle a long-awaited household project if you’re hiking. … There is just something about the drastic change of scenery from a community of homes to a wooded forest, to make you feel like you have really gotten away for the day,” said director Sean McElhinney.
Guided tours
Fauquier residents are lucky to live just a short drive from exciting outdoor activities nestled among beautiful scenery. From rolling hills, to steep hiking trails, to both calm and whitewater river rides, but if you are new to the area, just new to seeking adventures, it can be intimidating to set out on that first trip.
Verdun Adventure Bound offers guided adventures in Shenandoah National Park and on the Rappahannock River. “We love to take people out to experience all the great outdoor adventure resources we have so close to home! These trips are designed to foster a greater appreciation for nature in our area and to educate our participants on how to engage in these activities safely on their own.” said McElhinney.
Camping at Verdun
For those who aren’t quite ready to set off on a day trip, families can experience plenty of adventures on Verdun’s 65-plus acre campus, beginning with an evening camp-out beneath the stars. Each of Verdun’s 15 campsites include a fire ring, picnic table and cooking grate. Seven of these can accommodate up to 50 campers.
“When a family camps at Verdun, they have access to fishing in the pond, hiking the nature trails, beach volleyball and more. They can also add on a four-hour high ropes experience, archery, or canoeing and kayaking,” said McElhinney. The tent-camping sites come with creature comforts, including bathroom facilities and hot showers.
Annual events
Verdun Adventure Bound has scheduled programing throughout the year, including summer camps, concerts, 5K trail runs and festivals. Watch for details about their Dead of Winter 5K, typically scheduled at the end of February. Spring and summer events, including summer camps, will be posted to the website at the end of winter/early spring.
Programs for at-risk youth
Verdun also offers two programs for at-risk youth and adults. The Groundwork Project encourages young people to develop leadership skills, build teamwork and establish careers through adventure-bound learning and Project SOAR, which supports those in our community living in recovery.
The mission of Verdun Adventure Bound is to use a multi-faceted challenge course, community partnerships and natural resources in the area to provide custom experiences that connect people to one another and their community. Verdun promotes individual and collective growth through programs designed to meet the specific needs of its clients and the community as a whole.
For the community
For office and community groups, Verdun offers team-building activities, venue rental space for company retreats, Scouting events and school and youth groups. Each group receives Verdun’s tailored leadership development programs set on their 55-acre campus.
During summer, Verdun hosts summer camps for students ages 7 to 17. Camps include young explorers, adventure camps and a camp called Muddy Tracks, a sleep-away camp hosted off campus. Campers test their abilities on Verdun’s high and low rope courses, hiking and back-packing in the Shenandoah National Park and white water rafting in the Rappahannock River.
