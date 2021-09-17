Vendors at the Warrenton Farmers Market Saturday will honor one of their own

The hustle and bustle of the Warrenton Farmers Market will take a pause at 8 a.m. on Sept. 18 in a moment of silence to remember a longtime vendor, Argia “Regina” Maria Caporuscio, who passed away on Sept. 14. She was 85 years old, according to a press release from the Town of Warrenton.
Caporuscio, who operated the 10-acre St. Anthony’s Farm in Amissville, was a member of the Warrenton Farmers Market Board of Directors for more than 15 years.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said, “In 1982, she brought her produce to the Warrenton Farmers Market to share a unique collection of homegrown vegetables, fruit and preserves for the next four decades. During that time, she became a beloved community member, greeting people every Saturday morning with her warm smile and serving as an inspiration to many.”
Sue Olinger of Sue’s Pies, who served as head vendor for many years, was a friend who shared decades of Saturday mornings with Caporuscio. Olinger said in the press release, “For 15 years, she would call me every February to say ‘Susan, I want my same spot this year’ and I would tell her every time ‘that is your spot forever, don’t ever worry about that!’”
Schaeffer said that the relationships Caporuscio created throughout her involvement in the Warrenton Farmer’s Market encouraged other vendors to participate. Rachel Irmen of Sierra Linda Farm noted, “Regina was also a workhorse who notoriously outpaced anyone who farmed with her. St. Anthony’s was the reason we shopped at the market before we were vendors, and she remains our inspiration for being a part of the market.”
The town manager added that Caporuscio’s expertise and advice provided constant support to local vendors like Carol Williams of Carol’s Pantry, who said, “[Regina] showed me the ropes. She helped me put up my tent when I started. She would always say ‘put up your tent first and then talk.’ I go to her for advice all the time… I just went to her on Saturday about a canning question.”
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on the following Monday, Sept. 20 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Warrenton. Friends and supporters are asked to make memorial contributions to local food banks, in honor of Caporuscio’s impact on local produce.
