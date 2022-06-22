A vendor fair to benefit veterans and soldiers will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, at Liberty High School. The all-outdoor event will feature food trucks, vendors selling crafts and other wares as well as a silent auction.
David Willis, post commander for Post 247, said the post will assist with logistics and vendors’ fees will be donated to the post. Willis said that money will go into a “support our troops” fund. “We will identify a Virginia veteran’s organization focused on suicide prevention” where the post will forward the funds.
The Disabled American Veterans organization will have a booth at the vendor fair and will be able to assist veterans or soldiers in need, said Karen Keaton, event organizer.
Keaton said she learned more about the mental health challenges of veterans and soldiers when she saw a 2,000 burpees challenge on Facebook that claimed to be raising awareness of suicides in veterans. “I didn’t understand how doing burpees could help veterans, but it led me to this cause,” Keaton said.
