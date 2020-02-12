Send your events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance. Click on the events tab at www.fauquier.com for a more list of calendar listings.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Ignite Fauquier: 9 to 10 a.m., 33 N. Calhoun St., Warrenton. An alliance of entrepreneurs is helping small business owners “fire up business” at the Warrenton Visitor Center. Meet new people and learn the challenges of businesses and organizations. Following the program, there will also be discussion among attendees. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 8:30 a.m.
Warrenton Newcomers Club: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 121 John E. Mann St., Warrenton. Coffee and open house to residents new to the area, recently retired, or newly single within the past five years. At Mercy Hall near St. John the Evangelist Church. Contact Cheryl Bianchi at Cherylbianchi1@comcast.net.
The Fauquier County Youth Orchestra and Jazz Band: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gloria's, 92 Main St., in Old Town Warrenton. Offering beginner, intermediate and advanced strings and a jazz band. $10 a week. Email info@fauquieryouthorchestra.org or call 540-717-9349.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Diabetes education: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. The Sweet Spot: Diabetes Education for Everyday Living, hosted by Remington Drug. Avoid Diabetic Emergencies. Meets at Remington Fire Hall monthly. Class is free. Visit www.remingtondrug.com or call 540-439-3247.
Entrepreneurs Round Table: 4 to 5 p.m., 7150 Lineweaver Road, Warrenton. Fauquier Enterprise Center hosts small group of business owners. Featured speaker is Susan McCorkindale. Hear about her public speaker business. Held at Vint Hill Craft Winery. Contact: 540-422-8270.
Saturday, Feb. 15
32nd annual Rapidan Trout Unlimited Fishing Show: 9 a.m., 597 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Annual fly-fishing show featuring vendors, guides, fly tying, seminars, antique and modern fly-fishing gear, raffles, door prizes. Held at Highland School. $5/admission. Visit www.rapidantu.org or contact 540-222-1728.
Robotics Scrimmage/Demonstration: 2 to 4:30 p.m., 430 E. Shirley Ave., Warrenton. Local robotics team, FROGbots Green, hosts a free robotics scrimmage and demonstration. Learn how they are made and watch them compete. Try your hand at driving one. Held at Warrenton Community Center. Contact Tracy Gisselquist at 410-924-7719.
Food giveaway: 9 a.m., 341 Church St., Warrenton. The Fauquier County Food Distribution Coalition will hold a food giveaway for those who are in need starting at 9 a.m. until the food is gone at the Warrenton United Methodist Church.
The Women Who Married Mosby’s Rangers: 5 p.m., 495 E. Washington St., Middleburg. Join local author and historian, Eric Buckland, as he presents a romantic themed discussion about Mosby’s Rangers and the women who loved them. Brought to you by the Middleburg Museum. $10. Tickets at Eventbrite. Contact: 703-853-2174.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Black History Month: 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Afro-American Historical Association will show screenings from its history vault. The schedule is as follows: 11 a.m., "Civil Rights;" noon, "Rise Up;" and 1 p.m., "What the H*ll is the Presidency For?" The showings are free and open to all. Light refreshments. Visit www.aahafauquier.org or contact 540-253-7488.
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Job Fair: 3 to 5 p.m., 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. Hosted by Fauquier County Human Resources with focus on employment with county schools and government.
Open Book Adult Book Club: 6 p.m. 104 Main St., Warrenton. This month’s selection: “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. Visit oldtownopenbook.com or phone 540-878-5358.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Warrenton Ruritans: 7 p.m., 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. All welcome to monthly meeting of Warrenton Ruritans the third Thursday of each month. Learn more. New members welcome. Contact John Wayland at 540-347-4735.
Friday, Feb. 21
FCT auditions for “Jesus Christ Superstar:” 7 p.m., 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton. Ages 17 and older. Pre-registration is required at www.FCTstage.org. Auditions will also be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Casting takes place at John Barton Payne Building. Callbacks will be held on Friday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m.
Fun for Felines: 6 to 9 p.m., RappCats is hosting an evening of fun, friendship and good cheer at Griffin Tavern, 597 Zachary Taylor Road, in Flint Hill. Ben Mason is providing the music. No fee, but donations gratefully accepted to help provide food and veterinary care for the many abandoned, abused, neglected, injured and homeless Rappahannock cats and kittens that are cared for at the RappCats Adoption Center and in foster homes. Kitten season is coming. Please help if you can. Visit www.rappcats.org or phone 540-987-6050.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Seventh annual Spaghetti Dinner: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton. Held at The Bistro at Fauquier Hospital, proceeds benefit Relay for Life. Advance tickets available until Feb. 19. $7/adults, $6/seniors, $4 child under 13. Free/under 3. At the door, $8/adults, $7/seniors, $4 child under 13. For advance tickets/information, contact The Fauquier Health Infusion Center at 540-316-2550.
Astronomy for Everyone: 6 to 9 p.m., 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane. Evenings begin with a half-hour children's "Junior Astronomer" program, followed by discussion about the importance of dark skies and light conservation. NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors will offer a presentation on the latest news in astronomy and space exploration. After these presentations, visitors will get oriented to the celestial skies with a brief sky tour. Finish the evening by looking at deep space objects through telescopes provided by astronomy volunteers. Visitors may bring a telescope or binoculars. Entrance gates close one hour after program start time. In the event of rain or clouds, only the "Junior Astronomer" and multimedia presentations will be provided. Contact 540-592-3556.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Sunday Sketch: 2 to 4 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. A free sketching session will be held with artist Alice Porter. All ages and skill levels welcome. Sketching materials are provided. To RSVP email info@nationalsporting.org or call 540-687-3542, ext. 4.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fauquier Community Theatre auditions for Disney’s Frozen, Jr.: 6 to 9 p.m. 73 Culpeper St., Warrenton. Open to ages 7 to 17. Pre-registration is required and choice for time slots available at www.FCTstage.org. Auditions held at St. James’ Episcopal Church. Auditions also held Saturday, Feb. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Callbacks by invitation on Sunday, March 1, from 2 to 5 p.m.
