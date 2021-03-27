Upcoming events, new appointees and professional kudos

Scouts helped those in need
Scouts from BSA Troop 360 conducted a food drive outside of the Warrenton Safeway and Giant stores to assist Warrenton United Methodist Church’s ongoing support of families suffering food insecurity during the pandemic.
The Troop collected 10 shopping carts of food in 3 hours!
The Clifton Institute is offering summer environmental camps
This summer, the Clifton Institute is offering scholarships for environmental summer camp programs to families with children interested in spending time outdoors and learning about nature. These scholarships cover the full cost of tuition except for a $50 nonrefundable deposit per child and are currently available for two summer camp programs:
Young Scientists Research Experience — June 21 to 25. Students, ages 13 to 18, engage in inquiry-based, hands-on learning as they develop their own research questions, collect and analyze data, and present their results, all under the guidance of an experienced mentor.
Young Explorers — Two-week sessions in July. Naturalists at the Clifton Institute help children ages 7 to 12 explore the organization’s field station to learn about the plants and animals that live in the northern Virginia Piedmont.
Alison Zak, education associate for the Clifton Institute said, “The Clifton Institute is committed to bringing outdoor experiences to all people in hopes of creating a stronger and more diverse generation of conservation advocates.”
For more information, visit https://cliftoninstitute.org/education/#camp.
The Potter’s House will be open March 27
The Potter's House, the outreach ministry of The First Baptist Church, The Plains, provides a "helping hand-up" to those in need of assistance with food and clothing at no charge. It has household goods, bed linens, furniture and appliances when available.
The Potter's House on Loudoun Avenue is normally open each week Saturday and Tuesday to patrons but has been closed recently for extreme repairs and renovations to the circa 1915 building. It is open now on the occasional Saturday, when the weather permits, by setting up tables of goods and clothing outside. It will be open March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon.
It operates on donations of goods from the community and service from volunteers. Donations for The Potter's House are accepted at https://linktr.ee/tfbctheplains and click on the Give/Donate via Givelify button and follow the easy sign-up instructions.
Free drive-through lunch in The Plains on March 27
Grace Episcopal Church and the Town of the Plains will host a drive-through Community Lunch on Sat., March 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 6507 Main St., The Plains. The lunch will be catered by Crest Hill Antiques & Tea Room. The menu includes one turkey, apple and cranberry sandwich on a croissant, one egg salad sandwich on a brioche bun, one fruit cup, assorted min-sweets and one bottled water.
For more details, contact Susan Smith at sue@paulandsuesmith.net or 540-270-0410.
Veteran Town Hall will be held on March 29
A Veteran Town Hall will be held on Monday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to noon to present health issues and benefits for those who served in Vietnam. To honor the Vietnam vets, the following are sponsoring the event: Capital Caring Health, U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.
For more information, contact Corie Bacher, cbacher@capitalcaring.org or visit http://bit.ly/VietnamVeteranTownHall2021.
Kettle Run Road closed in Nokesville from March 30 to April 1
Detour in place during stormwater pipe work
Kettle Run Road (Route 656) between Fitzwater Drive (Route 652) and Schaeffer Lane (Route 655) will be closed to through traffic (weather permitting) from 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, April 1 to replace a stormwater pipe, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Those needing to reach properties along Kettle Run Road will have access; however, traffic will not be able to go beyond the point of pipe replacement in either direction.
Through traffic will be detoured via Fitzwater Drive, Route 28 (Nokesville Road) and Vint Hill Road (Route 215) back to Kettle Run Road.
Warrenton Presbyterian Church announces holy week schedule
Warrenton Presbyterian Church invites members of the community to join in celebrating Easter Week. Several of the events require making reservations to attend in person. This may be done by calling the church office at 540-347-2213 or by email to Wpcvaorg@gmail.com. All COVID-19 protocols for the Commonwealth of Virginia will be observed for in-person gatherings. Face masks are required and social distancing will be in practice.
On Thursday, April 1, at 7 p.m., there will be a Maundy Thursday service in the main sanctuary. Communion will be served. The service will also be available via Livestream and Facebook. Reservations are required to attend the service in person.
Friday, April 2, from 12 until 8 p.m., the historic chapel will be open and set up with the stations of the cross. The public is invited and reservations are not required.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, there will be four services. At 7 a.m. on the front lawn, an in-person only service will be held. Reservations are not required. The historic chapel will host an in-person service at 9 a.m. Reservations are required. At 10 a.m., there will be an outdoor service where reservations are not required. Finally, at 11 a.m., there will be a hybrid service where reservations are required to attend in person. This service will also be available by way of the church’s Facebook page as well as Livestream.
Pastor Jim Lunde said, “This has been an historic year that has seen us challenged in ways we never imagined. Now that we can carefully gather together, we hope our friends and neighbors will join us in celebrating Holy Week.”
Revival Services at Trinity Baptist Church
The Trinity Baptist Church of Warrenton will hold revival services beginning Easter Sunday, April 4 through Wednesday, April 7 with Evangelist Mark Rogers of Fairbanks, AK as the guest preacher. Sunday services will be at 9:45 and 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, the services will be at 7:30 p.m.
In addition to his preaching ministry, Evangelist Rogers along with his family have a singing ministry. They will be providing special music at every service during the meeting.
Pastor Vinton Williams and the church family invite everyone to attend the meeting. Free bus transportation will be available from many parts of Fauquier, Culpeper and Prince William counties for the Sunday morning services. Contact the church at 540-347-7640 or visit www.tbcwarrenton.org for ride information. Nurseries will be provided during all services for children aged three and under. Trinity is located at 8803 James Madison Hwy., 2 miles south of Warrenton on US 29.
Paul F. Larner to Continue to Lead Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly into 2022
Wakefield Country Day School’s Board of Trustees announced that Paul F. Larner has agreed to stay on as Head of School for the 2021-2022 school year. Larner, former board chair of WCDS, assumed the role of interim head of school in November 2020 when Patrick Finn resigned.
When asked to share his overall vision for WCDS, Larner replied, “We plan to build on and expand the sequential, classical and college preparatory education with which we have achieved a 100% college admission rate over the past 50 years. Our education emphasizes both rigorous academic standards and character development.”
While Covid-19 has affected all educational institutions in the past year, Larner stated, “WCDS has been open for in-person instruction every day since last August and will remain open in-person for the remainder of this school year and the next school year. More than 95% of WCDS teachers and staff are two weeks past their second vaccination. Protocols will be reviewed moving forward and will be based exclusively on science.”
Daniel Kwon chosen as Wakefield School’s new Archwood Scholar
Daniel Kwon of The Plains was named as the 2021-22 Archwood Scholar, the prestigious four-year scholarship awarded each year to one outstanding new freshman.
According to Wakefield’s website, the four-year scholarship “is awarded every year to a new [9th grade] student with a demonstrated commitment to engagement inside and outside the classroom.”
Currently a student at Hill School and a former student of Marshall Middle School, he is also a passionate volunteer and active member of several service organizations.
“I love all my volunteer opportunities,” Daniel says, “Volunteering makes me feel useful even though I am still a minor and have limited ability to help others ... It is always good to give back to those who are in need.”
“Daniel is a well-rounded young man who upholds the standards that are represented by the Archwood Scholar,” says Wakefield Director of Admissions Gray Carr Bridgers. “Along with the faculty, staff, and Head of School, I am thrilled to announce our new 2021-22 Archwood Scholar.”
Mereym Grammick retires from Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center
Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center announces the retirement of Services Director Mereym Grammick. Having begun her tenure with PDRC in 2009 as the administrative assistant and website manager, Meryem became a Supreme Court of Virginia certified mediator and embraced her positions with enthusiasm and accuracy. Grammick contributed 12 years of exemplary service to PDRC in various capacities, with relationships in eleven county court systems.
