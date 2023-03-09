CHURCH EVENTS
Breakfast
What: Country Breakfast
When: 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Amissville United Methodist Church, 14760 Lee Highway, Amissville
Cost: Free-will donations
Info: Hosted by the United Methodist Men in the church social hall
ONGOING EVENTS
Reading
What: Lucky Books for children, teens and adults
When: All day Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 31
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton; John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall; and Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Check out a book with a shamrock in exchange for a treat
History
What: Towering Achievements of Women for children
When: All day Wednesday, March 1 to Friday, March 31
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton; John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall; and Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Celebrate Women's History Month; for every biography children check out about women this month, they will be invited to add a LEGO block to the tower
Theater
What: Fauquier Community Theatre presents “Our Town”
When: Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 26
Where: Vint Hill Theater on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton
Cost: Tickets range $16 to $18
Info: 7:30 p.m. performances Friday and Saturday March 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25; 2 p.m. matinees Sunday, March 12, 19 and 26
Reservations: 540-349-8760
Tickets: www.FCTstage.org
Crafts
What: Adult Be a Maker Cart
When: All day Monday, March 13 to Sunday, March 19
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton; John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall; and Bealeton Branch Library, 10977 Willow Drive, Bealeton
Info: Create and make a project using the library's craft and maker supplies
Bereavement
What: Spiritual Care Support Ministries Bereavement support group
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays Feb. 21 to April 25
Where: Chapel Springs Church, 11500 New Life Way, Bristow
RSVP: 540-349-5814
Farmers market
What: 2023 Winter Farms Market
When: 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through March 25
Where: Old Town, 21 Main St., Warrenton
Exhibition
What: Endurance-Secretariat's Triple Crown at 50
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Sunday through May 14
Where: National Sporting Library and Museum, 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg
Info: 50th anniversary of Secretariat winning the Triple Crown
Community
What: Joint Community Academy
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, April 25 to June 27
Where: Warrenton Police Department, Community Room, 333 Carriage House Lane, Warrenton
Info: The Warrenton Police Department and the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office announce the first joint Community Academy to residents and business managers in Fauquier County; the goal of the Community Academy is to increase understanding between community members, the Police Department and Sheriff's Office through education and trust
Info: 540-347-1107 or https://www.warrentonva.gov/209/2023-Joint-Community-Academy
Exhibition
What: Identity and Restraint-Art of the Dog Collar exhibition
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until March 26
Where: National Sporting Library and Museum, 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg
Cost: $10 for adults; $8 for ages 13 to 18; $8 for seniors
Info: Innovative traveling exhibition developed in partnership with the National Sporting Library and Museum and the American Kennel Club Museum of the Dog in New York
Food Assistance
What: Peas and Grace
When: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains
Info: Those in need of food assistance
Spiritual Care Support Ministries
What: Support groups/counseling and special events for those experiencing the death of a loved one, divorce or chronic illness
When: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; closed Sunday
Where: Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane, Warrenton
Info: 540-349-5814 or www.scsm.tv
The S.E.E. Recovery Center
What: Recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental health or substance use recovery
When: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: The S.E.E. Recovery Center, 710 U.S. Ave., Culpeper
Info: 540-825-3366 or email: SEERecovery@rrcsb.org
Wednesday, March 8
Yoga
What: Adult Yoga-Seated
When: 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Use chairs for support in easy yoga class; wear movement-friendly clothing; 540-687-5730
Yoga
What: Sunset Yoga
When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Wollam Gardens, 5167 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton
Cost: $15
Info: Bring a mat
Health
What: Total Joint Replacement class
When: 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Fauquier Health, 500 Hospital Drive, Chestnut Room, Warrenton
Info: Learn about joint replacement surgery and rehabilitation
Registration: 540-316-5000
Conservation
What: John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting
When: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 51, Warrenton
Info: 540-422-8493 or email Melissa Allen, melissa.allen@fauquiercounty.gov
Book club
What: Marshall Afternoon Book Club
When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
Info: Discussion of “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks
Join meetings: deborah.cosby@fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8527
Older adults
What: OWLS (Older Wiser Learners) for active, older adults
When: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton
Info: Make new friends, learn new things and share knowledge; refreshments provided
Birds
What: Bird Walk for adults and children ages 12 and up accompanied by an adult
When: 8 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8
Registration: info@cliftoninstitute.org or 540-341-3651
Info: Bring mask
Story time
What: In-person story time for children up to age 5 and families
When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall; and Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton
Info: Parents and caregivers must remain in the children's areas
Story time
What: Raising Readers Story Time for 2-to 4-year-old children with caregiver
When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Longer stories, finger plays and songs
ESL class
What: English-as-a-second-language class presented by Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education programs
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Call 540-718-8243
Book club
What: Bealeton Book Club
When: 2:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton
Info: Discussion of “Easy Crafts for the Insane,” by Kelly Williams Brown
Join meetings: martika.jones@fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8500, ext. 5
Skill building
What: Pre-K Skill Builders for ages 3 to 5 with caregiver
When: 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 8, and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Get ready for kindergarten with fun activities and crafts
Health
What: Wednesday Wind Down for adults
When: 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: De-stressing activity
Trivia
What: Trivia Night
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
Info: Hosted by Fauquier Trivia
Live music
What: Just the Tip Night
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 8
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Info: Bring cash and support local musicians, local duo Curt and Rob live
Trivia
What: Trivia
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 15
Where: Barking Rose Brewing Company, 9057 Old Culpeper Road, Warrenton
Thursday, March 9
Senior supper
What: Senior Supper for Seniors–plus 55
When: 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Bistro on the Hill, 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton
Cost: $7.50
Coffee and conversation
What: Fellowship, encouragement, hope through conversation with others
When: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane, Warrenton
Info: 540-349-5814; coffee, tea, light refreshments
Food pantry
What: Fauquier FISH Food Pantry for residents of Fauquier County
When: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9; 9:30 to noon Saturday, March 11; and Tuesday, March 14
Where: Fauquier FISH, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton
Info: Ready-to-cook meals and additional food; bring ID and proof of county residency
Exercise
What: Tomba
When: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9, Saturday, March 11 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Middleburg Community Center, 300 W. Washington St., Middleburg
Info: Tom Sweitzer's version of Zumba; 540-687-6373
Story time
What: Musical Storytime for all ages with caregiver
When: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Rhymes, songs, stories and movement
Caregivers
What: Powerful Tools for Caregivers of adults living with chronic conditions
When: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Generations Central Adult Day Care, 318 S. West St., Culpeper
Cost: $25
Registration: https://www.cstonecares.org
Info: Learn to reduce stress, build confidence, find balance, communicate and find resources
Art
What: Art Cart for children in preschool and elementary school
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton
Info: Express creativity with the library's art supplies
Story time
What: Live Online Story Time for young children and caregivers
When: 10:30 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
Info: Stories, finger plays and sing-alongs
Registration: https://fauquierlibrary.org/services/kids
ESL class
What: English-as-a-second-language class presented by Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education programs
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton
Info: 540-718-8243
Story time
What: Pajama Story Time
When: 6:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 and Thursday, March 16
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Stories, songs and activities; PJs are welcome
Polliwogs
What: Piedmont Polliwogs for children ages 2 to 5 with a caregiver
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 9
Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
Cost: $75, $90
Tickets: 540-341-3651
Info: Bring a snack and a drink
Live music
What: Featuring Enya Agerholm
When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Friday, March 10
Story time
What: Storytime for the Littles for ages 3 to 6
When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, and Friday, March 17
Where: The Open Book, 104 Main St., Warrenton
Info: 540-878-5358
Book Cellar
What: Book Cellar with books, movies and music for all ages; sponsored by the Friends of Fauquier Library
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11 and Friday, March 17
Where: John Barton Payne Building Basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton
Volunteer: 540-341-3447
Writing
What: Lunchtime Write-In for all writers
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Friday, March 17
Where: The Open Book, 104 Main St., Warrenton
Info: Bring fully charged laptop; 540-878-5358
Pet clinic
What: Pet Wellness Clinic
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Road, Midland
Cost: Fee for various services
Appointment: 540-788-9000 Ext. 208
Ballet
What: La Boutique Fantasque and More
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 10960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
Cost: Tickets $65, $55, $45, $35, $25
Info: Featuring the Manassas Ballet Theatre
Tickets: 703-993-7550
Live music
What: Featuring Phil Hunt and Eddie Estes
When: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Drum and Strum, 102 Main St., Warrenton
Cost: $20; children 12 or younger admitted free with parent
Info: Doors open at 7:30 p.m.; concert begins at 8 p.m.
Cookies and wine
What: Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing
When: 1 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, Sunday, March 12 and Friday, March 17
Where: Morais Vineyards, 11409 Marsh Road, Bealeton
Cost: $20
Info: Girl Scout cookies paired with Morais wines
Live music
What: Featuring Daniel Carter
When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
What: Featuring The Wandering Band
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Trivia
What: Trivia Night
When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 10
Where: Beer Hound Brewery, 201 Waters Place, Culpeper
Saturday, March 11
Fundraiser
What: Kettle Run FFA Silent Auction and Chili Cook-Off
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Kettle Run High School, 7403 Academic Ave., Nokesville
Cost: Tickets $10, payable online, cash or a check to "KRHS." No tickets at the door; entry fee for Chili Cook-Off $10
Info: Fundraiser for the school; Tonja Romero, tonja.romero@fcps1.org
Geology
What: 2nd annual Geology of the Piedmont Driving Tour for adults only
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
Cost: $30; $25 for Friends of the Clifton Institute
Registration: 540-341-3651
Info: Bring a lunch; snacks and hot drinks provided
Fundraiser
What: Dancing Through the Decades
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Fauquier High School Cafeteria, 705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Cost: $10 for students and seniors; $20 for ages 19 to 64
Tickets: https://www.fauquiermusic.net
Info: Featuring the Silver Tones Swing Band; dress in vintage attire from the 1940s, 50s, 60s, 70s or 80s; all proceeds benefit the Fauquier High School music programs
Plants
What: Plants and Flowers for Natural Dyeing with Pat Brodowski
When: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Wollam Gardens, 5167 Jeffersonton Road, Jeffersonton
Cost: Saturday or Sunday is $100 or $200 for both days
Info: Wollam Gardens will provide all tools, pots, dyes, clothesline and clips, cards and cloth samples for collecting dye examples; participants can bring their own 100% natural fibers to dye, small items of clothing or skeins of yarn; 540-937-3222
Benefit
What: Messick's 5K Run
When: 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Messick's Farm Market, 6025 Catlett Road, Bealeton
Cost: $30
Info: Benefit Feed my Sheep Food Bank
Dinner and wine
What: Candlelight Evening Dinner
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Arterra Wines, 1808 Leeds Manor Road, Delaplane
Cost: $48
Info: Live piano music, dinner and wine
Live music
What: Featuring Britton James
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Denim and Pearls, 29 Main St., Warrenton
What: Featuring Kristin Gibbs
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Magnolia Vineyards and Winery, 200 Viewtown Road, Amissville
What: Featuring Rook Richards
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
What: Featuring Bobby G and The Heavies
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
What: Featuring Mo and Mary Mac
When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 11
Where: Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Sunday, March 12
Reading
What: Paws to Read with K-9 Caring Angels for children ages 5 to 10 with caregiver
When: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
Info: Read aloud to trained and certified therapy dogs; signed permission slip is required
Live music
What: Featuring Caleb Bailey and Paine's Rin
When: 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
What: Featuring Andrew Washington
When: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 12
Where: Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Monday, March 13
Mental illness
What: Connections-Mental Health support group for people living with mental health challenges
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 13
Where: Virtual
Info: Hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont
Registration: 540-347-9104
Art
What: Art Cart for children in preschool and elementary school
When: All day Monday, March 13
Where: John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
Info: Express creativity with the library's art supplies
Crafts
What: Adult DIY Kits - Paper Pencil Cup
When: All day, Monday, March 13
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton; Bealeton Branch Library, 10977 Willow Drive, Bealeton; and John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall
Info: Pick up kit while supplies last
Story time
What: Tiny Tots Story Time for infants to 2-year-old children with caregiver
When: 10:30 to 11 a.m. and 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 13
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Songs, rhymes and simple stories
Meet the author
What: Meet the Author, David Epstein, for adults
When: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 13
Where: Virtual
Info: Online conversation with the author about her new novel, “Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World”
Registration: https://bit.ly/fplauthor
Story time
What: Family Storytime for all ages with caregiver
When: 4 to 4:30 Monday, March 13
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Book club
What: Adult Book Club
When: 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 13
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Discussion of “Those Who Save Us” by Jenna Blum
Tuesday, March 14
Mental illness
What: Mental Health support group for family members of people living with mental
illnesses
When: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Virtual
Info: Hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont
Registration:
Community
What: Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services board meeting
When: 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, 15361 Bradford Road, Culpeper
Info: Community reception at 3 p.m. Leadership will discuss RRCS services and answer questions. A board meeting follows at 4 p.m.; individuals with disabilities who require special assistance to attend should contact Deanne Cockerill at 540-825-3100, Ext. 3213
Art
What: Art Cart for children in preschool and elementary school
When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester Drive, Warrenton
Info: Express creativity with the library's art supplies
Homework
What: Homework Help for School-Age Children in elementary and middle schools
When: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow St., Bealeton
Info: By Liberty High School National Honor Society members; students should bring in specific schoolwork for help
ESL class
What: ESOL-English language conversation group for all levels
When: 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Practice English through conversation and games in small group setting; 540-687-5730
Bingo
What: Bingo Night for all ages
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 14
Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
Cost: Purchase a pint of beer to get a bingo card
Info: Prizes and more
Wednesday, March 15
Nature
What: Nature School for children in grades 1 to 5
When: 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 15
Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
Cost: $180; $145 for Friends of the Clifton Institute
Tickets: 540-341-3651
Info: Nature walks and more; bring a small backpack with a full water bottle and snack, along with a small towel, seat pad, or piece of tarp for sitting on the trail.
Book club
What: Book Club
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Where: The Open Book, 104 Main St., Warrenton
Info: Book discussion every third Wednesday; this month's pick is “The Marlow Murder Club” by Robert Thorogood; get 10% off book club books purchased at The Open Book
Author event
What: John Cribb, author of “The Rail Splitter”
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 15
Where: The Open Book, 104 Main St., Warrenton
Info: Meet the author
Thursday, March 16
Book club
What: Mystery Book Club
When: Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: John Barton Payne Community Hall, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton
Info: Discussion of “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich
Join: pamela.lovera@fauquiercounty.gov or 540-422-8500, ext. 2
Book club
What: Adult Book Club Children's Literature
When: 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
Info: Discussion of “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien
Live music
What: Featuring Michelle and Jason Hannan
When: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Friday, March 17
St. Patrick's Day
What: St. Patrick's Day Fun for all ages
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: The Open Book, 104 Main St., Warrenton
Info: Irish story time at 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; a musical performance by the barbershop quartet Mint Condition at 4 p.m.; shamrock crafts all day long; wear green and shop to support Cloverleaf Equine Center, a local nonprofit that assists families and individuals in finding the power of the horse and a caring community
St. Patrick's Day
What: St. Patrick's Day Estimation Station for children
When: All day Friday, March 17 to Friday, March 31
Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton; John Marshall Branch Library, 4133 Rectortown Road, Marshall; and Warrenton Central Library, 11 Winchester St., Warrenton
Info: Guess how many pieces of Lucky Charms cereal are in the jar; the person with the closest estimate at each library will win a box of chocolate gold coins
St. Patrick's Day
What: Shamrock Weekend
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18
Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
Info: New beer, Irish dance, live music, food trucks
St. Patrick's Day
What: St. Patrick's Day Celebration
When: Noon to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
St. Patrick's Day
What: St. Paddy's Day with Deja Vu
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Info: Irish fare and live music with Déjà vu; wear green
Karaoke
What: Karaoke Night
When: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 17
Where: Beer Hound Brewery, 201 Waters Place, Culpeper
