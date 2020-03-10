Send events to asherman@fauquier.com at least a week in advance. Click on the events tab at www.fauquier.com for a more complete list of calendar listings.
Wednesday, March 11
Ignite Fauquier: 9 to 10 a.m., 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton. An alliance of entrepreneurs is helping small business owners “fire up business” at the PATH Foundation. Meet new people and learn the challenges of businesses and organizations. Following the program, there will also be discussion among attendees. Meets the second Wednesday of every month. The doors open at 8:30 a.m. Contact: 540-216-7100.
Soil and Water: 4 p.m., 98 Alexandria Pike, Suite 11, Warrenton. The John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District board will meet. Contact: 540-347-3120.
Opening of Steeplechase Exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 102 The Plains Road, Middleburg. First run from church steeple to church steeple in Ireland in 1752, and known as “chacing,” steeplechasing has developed a rich history around the globe. National Sporting Library and Museum. Contact: 540-687-6542. $10/adults, $8/seniors and youth. Free for children 12 and under and college students with ID. Visit www.nationalsporting.org
Warrenton Newcomers Club: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., 121 John E. Mann St., Warrenton. Coffee and open house to residents new to the area, recently retired, or newly single within the past five years. Mercy Hall near St. John the Evangelist Church. Contact Chery Bianchi at Cherylbianchi1@comcastnet.
The Fauquier County Youth Orchestra and Jazz Band: Meets weekly on Wednesdays, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Gloria's, 92 Main St., in Old Town Warrenton. Offering beginner, intermediate and advanced strings and a jazz band. $10 a week. Email info@fauquieryouthorchestra.org or call 540-717-9349.
Thursday, March 12
Days of March Brunch: 9:30 a.m., 15305 Vint Hill Road, Nokesville. Sponsored by Christian Women’s Connection of Warrenton, all are invited to join at their new location at Greenwich Presbyterian Church. The Southern Academy of Irish Dance students will perform. The event will feature young world champion Garet Zagorski. Featured speaker is Anne Curry of Angier, North Carolina. Her talk is titled “Mama said there would be days like this.” $10/inclusive. For reservations/cancellations, call Linda at 703-402-4385.
Diabetes education: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 200 E. Marshall St., Remington. The Sweet Spot: Diabetes Education for Everyday Living, hosted by Remington Drug. Avoid Diabetic Emergencies. Meets at Remington Fire Hall twice monthly. Class is free. Visit www.remingtondrug.com or call 540-439-3247.
Relay for Life fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., 504 Fletcher Drive, Warrenton. American Cancer Society Relay for Life Fundraiser will be held at Ledo Pizza in the Northrock Shopping Center. Ledo will donate 20% of sales. Be sure to mention Fauquier Health Relay for Life Team. Contact Betty Compton at 540-347-9417.
Coffee & Conversation at SCSM: On Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon, Spiritual Care Support Ministries opens to the community to provide fellowship, encouragement and hope. Light refreshments provided. Visit www.scsm.tv or call 540-349-5814 for more information.
Saturday, March 14
CK Home and Hardware says goodbye: 5 p.m., “We would love to celebrate and have our friends surrounding us for this final farewell,” said Helen Wyckoff.
Tuesday, March 17
The Fauquier Pokémon League: Meets every Tuesday, 4:30 to 6 p.m., at Virginia Hobbies Etc., 46 Main St., Warrenton. Pokémon card game 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Pokémon video games, 5:30 to 6 p.m. Experienced players and those new to the game welcome. Contact Mary Ivie at 703-887-7586 or Cassandra Mitchell 410-215-7711 or email pokemon.fauquier@gmail.com.
GriefShare: 6 p.m., 318 S. West St., Culpeper. GriefShare is a friendly, caring group of people who will help others through one of life’s most difficult experiences. Adults can attend while children get homework help, do a STEM activity or play Legos and other games. Come early and have dinner as a family. Held at Culpeper Baptist Church. For more information, email coordinator@pactculpeper.org.
Wednesday, March 18
Open Book Adult Book Club: 6 p.m. 104 Main St., Warrenton. This month’s selection: “The Beekeeper of Allepo” by Christy Lefteri. Visit oldtownopenbook.com or phone 540-878-5358.
Thursday, March 19
Warrenton Ruritans: 7 p.m., 6903 Blantyre Road, Warrenton. All welcome to monthly meeting of Warrenton Ruritans the third Thursday of each month. Learn more. New members welcome. Contact John Wayland at 540-347-4735.
Old Salem Witches League
Fauquier County pagans and witches are invited to attend regular full moon celebrations in Marshall. For dates and times and more information please join our facebook group at https://www.facebook.com/groups/2523776871062598/ or contact Beebalm at beebalmfaerie@gmail.com.
