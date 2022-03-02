Ongoing events
Theater
- What: Fauquier Community Theatre presents “Noises Off”
- When: Friday, March 11 to Sunday, March 27; Friday and Saturday performances are 7:30 p.m., Sunday matinees are 2 p.m.
- Where: Vint Hill Theater on the Green, 4225 Aiken Drive, Warrenton
- Cost: $18 adults; $16 students and seniors
- Reservations: 540-349-8760
Farmers market
- What: Warrenton winter farmers market
- When: Through April 16; 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: 21 Main St., Old Town Warrenton
- Info: Indoor and outdoor spaces
Food assistance
- What: Peas and grace
- When: Tuesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturdays, 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 6507 Main St., The Plains
- Info: Those in need of food assistance are welcome
Spiritual Care Support Ministries
- What: Support groups/counseling and special events for those experiencing the death of a loved one, divorce, and chronic illness
- Where: Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane, Warrenton
- Cost: Free
- Info: 540-349-5814 or www.scsm.tv
Wednesday, March 2
Conservation
- What: John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District technical committee meeting
- When: Wednesday, March 2; 9 p.m.
- Where: 98 Alexandria Pike, Fifth Floor, Suite 33
- Info: Call 540-422-8490 or email wendy.merwin@fauquiercounty.gov
Trivia
- What: Trivia night
- When: Wednesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 9; 6 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
- Info: Hosted by Fauquier Trivia
Thursday, March 3
Story time
- What: Stories for young children and caregivers with finger plays and sing-alongs
- When: Thursday, March 3, Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 10; 10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
- Where: Virtual
- Cost: Free
- Info: Required registration at https://conta.cc/3mhbxvl
ESL class
- What: English-as-a-second-language class presented by Piedmont Regional Adult and Career Education programs
- When: Thursday, March 3, Tuesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 8; 6 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Bealeton Branch Library, 10877 Willow Drive North, Bealeton
- Cost: Free
- Info: 540-718-8243
Coffee and conversation
- What: Fellowship, encouragement, hope through conversation with others
- When: Thursday, March 3 and Thursday, March 10; 10 a.m. to noon
- Where: Spiritual Care Support Ministries, 7179 New Hope Lane, Warrenton
- Cost: Free; light refreshments provided
- Info: 540-349-5814
Live music
- What: Featuring Bailey Hayes
- When: Thursday, March 3; 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Teachers
- What: Teacher happy hour
- When: Thursday, March 3 and Thursday, March 10; 4 to 6 p.m.
- Where: The Winery at Sunshine Ridge Farm, 15850 Sunshine Ridge Lane, Gainesville
- Info: Happy hour deals with a valid school ID
Friday, March 4
Blood drive
- What: American Red Cross Drive
- When: Friday, March 4; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Where: Fauquier Health, 500 Hospital Drive, Warrenton
- Info: Register at www.redcross.org or call 1-800-733-2767
Book Cellar
- What: Book Cellar with books, movies, and music for all ages. Sponsored by the Friends of Fauquier Library
- When: Friday, March 4, Saturday, March 5 and Friday, March 11; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Where: John Barton Payne Building Basement, 2 Courthouse Square, Warrenton
- Volunteer: 540-341-3447
Pet clinic
- What: Pet wellness clinic
- When: Friday, March 4 and Friday, March 11; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Fauquier SPCA, 9350 Rogues Road, Midland
- Cost: Fee for various services
- Appointments: 540-788-9000 x208
Wine and games
- What: Friday night flites and game night
- When: Friday, March 4 and Friday, March 11; 5 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Barrel Oak Brewery, 3623 Grove Lane, Delaplane
- Info: Complimentary wine flites, board games and Giant Jenga
Live music
- What: Featuring Dan Trull
- When: Friday, March 4; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Live music
- What: Featuring The Joker Band
- When: Friday, March 4; 8 p.m.
- Where: O'Brien's Irish Pub, 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton
Karaoke
- What: Friday night karaoke
- When: Friday, March 4; 7 to 10 p.m.
- Where: Beer Hound Brewery, 201 Waters Place, Culpeper
Live music
- What: Featuring Tamara Mae
- When: Friday, March 4; 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Old Trade Brewery, 13270 Alanthus Road, Brandy Station
Saturday, March 5
Toiletry distribution
- What: Hygiene and toiletry item distribution, hosted by CDR resource center
- When: Saturday, March 5; 9 a.m. to noon
- Where: Faith Christian Church and International Outreach Center, 6472 Duhollow Road, Warrenton
- Info: For low-income families in need
Concert
- What: Manassas Symphony Orchestra presents “Amadeus”
- When: Saturday, March 5; 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 1960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
- Cost: Tickets $24
- Info: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members, face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up
- Tickets: 703-330-2787
Star gazing
- What: Astronomy with the NASA Jet Propulsion Lab Ambassadors and Northern Virginia Astronomy Club
- When: Saturday, March 5; 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane
- Cost: $10 car parking fee
- Info: 540-592-3556; bring lawn chairs or blankets, telescopes and binoculars
Hiking
- What: Hot chocolate hike, boxwood banter
- When: Saturday, March 5; 2 to 3 p.m.
- Where: Blandy Experimental Farm, 400 Blandy Lane, Boyce
- Cost: FOSA members $10; non-members $15
- Info: Stroll through boxwoods; wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for the weather; hot chocolate or tea provided; bring mask
Birds
- What: Woodcock watch
- When: Saturday, March 5 and Friday, March 11; 5:45 to 7:15 p.m.
- Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
- Cost: $10 general public; $8 for Friends of Clifton
- Info: For adults and children 12 years and older accompanied by an adult
- Registration: 540-341-3651
Food pantry
- What: Fauquier FISH food pantry
- When: Saturday, March 5 and Tuesday, March 8; 9:30 to noon
- Where: Fauquier FISH, 24 Pelham St., Warrenton
- Info: Ready-to-cook meals and additional food for residents of Fauquier County in need; bring ID and proof of county residency
Live music
- What: Featuring Karen Jonas
- When: Saturday, March 5; 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Old Bust Head Brewing Company, 7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
Live music
- What: Featuring South Canal Street Band
- When: Saturday, March 5; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Death Ridge Brewery, 5393 Higher Ground Trail, Jeffersonton
Live music
- What: Featuring the Irish Dancers from Boyle School of Dance
- When: Saturday, March 5; 7 p.m.
- Where: O'Brien's Irish Pub, 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton
Live music
- What: Featuring Brandy Station Company
- When: Saturday, March 5; 8 to 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Gloria Faye Dingus Center for the Arts, 92 Main St., Warrenton
- Cost: Tickets $15; children 12 and under admitted free with parent
- Info: Seating is limited; advance purchase recommended,
- Tickets: https://eventbrite.com/c/brandy-station-company-live-at-glorias-tickets-230510291487
Sunday, March 6
Dance
- What: Velocity Irish dance
- When: Sunday, March 6; 4 p.m.
- Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 1960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
- Cost: Tickets $50, $43, $30, half price for youth through Grade 12
- Info: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members; face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up
- Tickets: 703-330-2787
Live music
- What: Featuring The Irish Session
- When: Sunday, March 6; 5 p.m.
- Where: O'Brien's Irish Pub, 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton
Yoga
- What: Bend and brew
- When: Sunday, March 6; 11 a.m.
- Where: Barking Rose Brewery, 9057 Old Culpeper Road, Warrenton
- Cost: $20, includes a 50-minute yoga class and a flight of beers
- Info: Any fitness level; bring a yoga mat and bottle of water
Monday, March 7
Crafts
- What: Maker Monday at Middleburg Library
- When: Monday, March 7; 4 to 5 p.m.
- Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
- Cost: Free
- Info: 540-687-5730
Yoga
- What: Adult yoga
- When: Monday, March 7; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
- Info: Yoga mats encouraged but not required; 540-687-5730
Economic summit
- What: 2022 EDLA economic summit
- When: Monday, March 7; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton
- Cost: $25.00 includes attendance and boxed lunch, $5 discount for Fauquier Chamber of Commerce Members
- Info: To register, email Alex Burnett at: alec@fauquierchamber.org
Tuesday, March 8
Mental illness
- What: Support Group for family members living with mental illness
- When: Tuesday, March 8; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Virtual
- Info: Hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Piedmont; registration required for online meetings; call 540-347-9104
ESL class
- What: ESOL: English language conversation group
- When: Tuesday, March 8; 7 p.m.
- Where: Middleburg Library, 101 Reed St., Middleburg
- Cost: Free
- Info: Practice English; for all levels; 540-687-5730
Wednesday, March 9
History
- What: Hands on history for children (ages 2-5)
- When: Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 to 11 a.m.
- Where: Museum of Culpeper History, 113 S. Commerce St., Culpeper
- Cost: Free
- Info: Masks required; reservations, call 540-829-1749
Newcomers
- What: Warrenton Newcomers club meeting
- When: Wednesday, March 9; 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Where: Hope Fellowship Christian Church, 4173 Bludau Drive, Warrenton
- Info: Debbie Mancini at dbmancini51@gmail.com
Bird walk
- What: For adults and children ages 12 and up, accompanied by an adult
- When: Wednesday, March 9; 8 to 10 a.m.
- Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
- Cost: Free
- Info: Registration required; RSVP to info@cliftoninstitute.org; bring mask for indoors
Trivia
- What: Trivia
- When: Wednesday, March 9; 5 to 8 p.m.
- Where: Barking Rose Brewing Company, 9057 Old Culpeper Road, Warrenton
Live music
- What: Featuring Uncle Drew and The Scoundrels Band
- When: Wednesday, March 9; 7 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Tin Cannon Brewing Company, 7679 Limestone Drive, Gainesville
Conservation
- What: John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District board meeting
- When: Wednesday, March 9; 4 p.m.
- Where: 10 Hotel St., Second Floor, Warrenton
- Info: Call 540-422-8490 or email wendy.merwin@fauquiercounty.gov
Thursday, March 10
Plant workshop
- What: Boxwood care
- When: Thursday, March 10; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Weston Farmstead, 4477 Weston Road, Catlett
- Cost: A donation to Weston
- Info: Class size is limited; gloves, shoe covers and disinfected shears will be provided
- Register: 540-229-0114
Piedmont polliwogs
- What: For children ages 2-5, accompanied by a caregiver
- When: Thursday, March 10; 10 to 11 a.m.
- Where: The Clifton Institute, 6712 Blantyre Road, Warrenton
- Cost: Free
- Info: Masks required for indoors
- Registration: 540-341-3651
Social work month
- What: Chamber open house
- When: Thursday, March 10; 4 to 6 p.m.
- Where: PATH Foundation, 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton
- Cost: $15; $5 member discount
- Info: Celebrate National Social Work month; light refreshments will be served
- Register: https://fauquierchamberva.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/14664
Friday, March 11
Ballet
- What: Manassas Ballet Theatre presents “Gaite Parisienne”
- When: Friday, March 11 and Saturday, March 12; 7:30 p.m., Sunday, March 13; 3 p.m.
- Where: Hylton Performing Arts Center, 1960 George Mason Circle, Manassas
- Tickets: manassasballet.org
- Info: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result for all audience members; face coverings are required indoors for patrons ages 2 and up
- Tickets: 703-330-2787
Trivia
- What: Trivia night
- When: Friday, March 11; 7 to 9 p.m.
- Where: Beer Hound Brewery, 201 Waters Place, Culpeper
