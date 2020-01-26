Annual meeting is Jan. 30
The Fauquier Historical Society will hold its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. In addition to FHS members, the Fauquier community is welcome to attend the annual meeting, to meet members of the board and museum staff as they discuss the last year and present goals for 2020. There will also be a special speaker presentation.
This event is free and will be held on the second floor of the PATH Foundation building, 321 Walker Drive, Warrenton. Light refreshments will be served.
McCormick's Corner open now
Explore Fauquier's agricultural history in a new interactive space. Geared toward pre-K and elementary children, this specially designed area in the Old Jail Museum at 10 Ashby St. in Warrenton features hands-on activities for children and their families. Families and community groups welcome to explore, experience and connect Fauquier history in a fun environment.
‘From Horse to Horsepower: Transportation in Fauquier’ coming soon
How has technology changed the local roads we travel on? From the Old Carolina Road to modern bypasses, Fauquier County has been a major crossroad for more than 200 years. At the Old Jail Museum, discover how carriages, trains and the automobile have transformed the road networks we know today. Also, explore what local organizations are doing to preserve these historic roadbeds.
