Two local residents turn 100

Nonie Anderson

“Nonie” Anderson, who lives at Hidden Springs Senior Living, will celebrate her 100th birthday on Nov. 24.

Bring out the balloons. Two local women are celebrating their centennials this month.

Naomi “Nonie” Anderson, a resident at Hidden Springs Senior Living, will turn 100 on Nov. 24. Phyllis Church of Midland will celebrate her 100th on Nov. 27.

Anderson is originally from Shepherdstown, West Virginia. A mother of two, she was a supervisor of the American Viscose Corporation in Front Royal and attended United Methodist Church there. She graduated from Warren County High School.

Courtney North of Hidden Springs said that she is “quite the artist” and loves to paint. She added that the senior living center will be celebrating Anderson’s birthday this week.

North said, “I asked her what the secret to becoming a centenarian is,” and Anderson’s response was “working hard and determination. My goal was to turn 100; now to the next goal!”

Phyllis Church

At any gathering, Phyllis Church is the first and last one in the dance floor.

Church has lived in Midland for 15 years with her son Corky. She has three sons, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Granddaughter Mindy Bailey said, “We just celebrated her 100th this past weekend!

“Pre-COVID she attended weekly senior bingo games at Bealeton McDonald’s. She loves their senior coffee.”

Church attended Midland Methodist Church and was also a regular attendee at the senior luncheon at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club senior luncheon. Bailey said, “She enjoys horse shows; her father was a steeplechase jockey. She tries to attend the fall Gold Cup and the annual Warrenton Horse Shows.”

She added, “She loves Elvis Presley. At any gathering, she is the first and last one in the dance floor.”

