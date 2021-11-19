Two local residents turn 100

Bring out the balloons. Two local women are celebrating their centennials this month.
Naomi “Nonie” Anderson, a resident at Hidden Springs Senior Living, will turn 100 on Nov. 24. Phyllis Church of Midland will celebrate her 100th on Nov. 27.
Anderson is originally from Shepherdstown, West Virginia. A mother of two, she was a supervisor of the American Viscose Corporation in Front Royal and attended United Methodist Church there. She graduated from Warren County High School.
Courtney North of Hidden Springs said that she is “quite the artist” and loves to paint. She added that the senior living center will be celebrating Anderson’s birthday this week.
North said, “I asked her what the secret to becoming a centenarian is,” and Anderson’s response was “working hard and determination. My goal was to turn 100; now to the next goal!”
Church has lived in Midland for 15 years with her son Corky. She has three sons, seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Granddaughter Mindy Bailey said, “We just celebrated her 100th this past weekend!
“Pre-COVID she attended weekly senior bingo games at Bealeton McDonald’s. She loves their senior coffee.”
Church attended Midland Methodist Church and was also a regular attendee at the senior luncheon at the Sumerduck Ruritan Club senior luncheon. Bailey said, “She enjoys horse shows; her father was a steeplechase jockey. She tries to attend the fall Gold Cup and the annual Warrenton Horse Shows.”
She added, “She loves Elvis Presley. At any gathering, she is the first and last one in the dance floor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.