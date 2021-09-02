Tucker Ellis places 8th at the International Soap Box Derby

Race day wasn’t the best day to ride a wet course for the first time, but Tucker Ellis, with help from his father, Stephen Ellis, made the necessary adjustments to his stock car to compensate for the rain.
Tucker, a 5th grader at C.M. Bradley Elementary School, started his third Soap Box Derby racing season in May, just as school was ending.
The stock car, sponsored by Piedmont Pediatrics, was built by Dr. Joshua Jakum for his own daughter, who outgrew it and passed it on to Tucker. “I bought the kit and built it on our kitchen table,” Jakum said. He said he is happy to see it live on under the Piedmont Pediatrics name, adding that folks associated with the soapbox derby are extremely kind and dedicated to helping kids have the best experience.
Tucker had to complete four gravity (no power) local races to win, which he did on June 12. “I was pretty happy that I got a win to start the day. I just kept moving and getting more wins,” he said.
To win the local race, each driver raced twice. For the second race, the drivers swapped wheels and switched lanes on the quarter-mile course in Culpeper. “I was headed down the hill and when I passed the finish line, I didn’t hear anything. Then they said I was the local champion going to Akron [Ohio] and my jaw dropped.” said Tucker.
At the end of July, nearly 300 drivers competed in seven divisions at the international competition in Akron.
What does Tucker like about the derby? “Everything” – including the speed and the wind in his face. “It’s satisfying,” said Tucker.
Tucker’s mother, Sarah Ellis, added that the Akron event was “so much more than racing. The kids are all kind and uplifting. There are traditions where the kids all make buttons and hand them out, and they all sign posters for each other. There is a strong sense of sportsmanship, both at the local competition and at the international one.”
The morning of the race, Tucker and his parents arrived at the track by 7 a.m. “It was pouring down rain,” said Sarah Ellis. “It rained the entire morning.”
The racers needed to watch the track from the top of the course to figure out the best way to run. “When the track was dry, it was faster on one side; with the rain, the other side became faster,” she said of just one of the factors drivers had to consider. Cars can get up to 35 mph before crossing the finish line.
At local races, cars are impounded prior to the race to allow time for race coordinators to make sure each car has been built to All American Soap Box Derby specifications. The morning of the race, children check-in and adjust their cars to account for weight fluctuations, common at check-in; cars and drivers must have a combined weight of exactly 200 pounds.
After check-in there is a parade of drivers and photo opportunities. The pit boss then announces each heat.
Two drivers line up in the pit and are trailered to the top of the hill for the start. During the A Phase, they race against each other, and the time differential is noted. Racers return to the top of the hill for the B Phase. During this phase, racers swap wheels and lanes. Another time, differential is noted, and the winner proceeds to the next race.
The Paul Bates Raceway in Culpeper, where the Piedmont Area Soap Box Derby race, has 950 feet of track from the start line to the finish line. There is an additional 300 foot run out for braking.
Each race takes fewer than 30 seconds.
At the international competition in Akron, there are three racers in each race instead of two.
The Soap Box Derby packages a lot of education into an entertaining activity. Boys and girls race together and learn aerodynamics and engineering. Problem solving includes math to adapt the car to driver weight fluctuations. Tension in the bolts can slow the car down if they are too tight. Steering -- which also slows the car -- needs to be used sparingly. The car needs to be dismantled for inspection and reassembled. “The kids learn how one change to the car affects the entire car,” said Sarah Ellis.
Tucker finished 8th out of 56 in his class. The win retires Tucker’s car, but he plans to build another car for next year’s derby season, which begins in May.
Tucker left Akron with a big trophy and an even bigger smile.
Registration is open for summer 2022 soap box derby season until May 3, 2022. Register at soapboxderby.org. Learn more about the Piedmont Soap Box Derby at https://www.facebook.com/PiedmontAreaSoapBoxDerby.
