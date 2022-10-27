Family members, friends and coaches will remember Vashon A. “J.J.” Jefferson in a pregame ceremony at the Nov. 4 Bird Bowl at Fauquier High School. The ceremony will start at approximately 6:30 p.m. at the stadium.
Jefferson, a Fauquier High alum who played football for the Falcons, was killed in the line of duty Feb. 1 while working as a Bridgewater College campus safety officer. He was 48. Bridgewater police officer John Painter, 55, was also killed in the shooting.
A representative from the governor’s office will read a proclamation honoring Jefferson, according to family friend Greta Summerville, who is helping to organize the Nov. 4 tribute.
Before joining Bridgewater’s security team in 2018, Jefferson worked as a security officer at Shenandoah University in Winchester. He received an award from Shenandoah in 2017 “in recognition of his initiatives to re-envision campus safety as focusing on student and community relationships.”
Jefferson and Painter were the first officers to respond to a “suspicious person” on Bridgewater’s campus. After Jefferson and Painter spoke with the suspect for a few minutes, however, a gunman opened fire on the two officers and fled, according to the Virginia State Police.
The alleged shooter, Alexander Campbell, was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of capital murder. Campbell is scheduled to appear before a Rockingham County grand jury Nov. 21.
A Facebook group, “Honoring JJ Jefferson,” has been created for those wishing to share their memories of Jefferson.
