Think you have the best holiday decorations in town? This contest is for you.
Town of Warrenton Parks and Recreation Director Margaret Rice Thursday announced a holiday decorating contest for residents who live with the limits of the Town of Warrenton.
“We are excited to bring the holiday spirit to residents and hope that everyone will enjoy a happy and health holiday season,” Rice said in a news release.
Judging will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 11, between 6 and 9 p.m. Winners will be notified by Dec. 16. One winner will be chosen in three categories: Best Holiday Spirit, Classic Holiday and Best in Show. All winners will receive a special yard sign, a gift certificate and recognition at the Jan. 14 town council meeting.
To enter the contest, register online at www.warfonline.com by Dec. 6.
