Small-business owners have been in my holiday psyche more these days.
As a board member with Be the Change Foundation, we offer classes in the spring and fall for women who are thinking about starting their own businesses or building on an existing one. Each session starts with a local entrepreneur sharing their story.
We’ve heard from Lora Gookin from Gateau Bakery Café and Tea Room and Lee Owsley from Latitudes Fair Trade and Sunny Reynolds from Biotrek Adventure Travels and Michelle DeWitt from The Farm Brewery at Broad Run and Cammie Fuller from The Open Book. All of them represent small business success stories. They are thriving and growing.
They are also part of a larger community of small businesses in Virginia numbering nearly 725,000. Small businesses in Virginia employ 1.5 million residents and make up 99.5 percent of all businesses statewide. Our local small businesses are in pretty good company and it speaks volumes. Their success depends on the communities they serve, like ours, buying their products or using their services.
Shop Small is a nationwide movement that celebrates small businesses every day and helps communities thrive and stay vibrant. This Saturday, Nov. 30, is a day focused on supporting the small businesses in our community.
2019 marks the 10th annual Small Business Saturday – an idea created by credit card company American Express during an economic recession. The idea was to bolster small business by targeting the Saturday after Thanksgiving and encourage communities across the country to join in. Each year the movement has grown, as has support for small businesses looking to make their mark.
There are obvious benefits to shopping small and shopping local -- like keeping our money closer to home. While Amazon has made it easy to shop online, it can suck the life from small businesses who depend on folks stopping by. I still find it very satisfying to take a stroll on Main Street in Warrenton or Marshall or Davis Street in Culpeper or Old Town Manassas or shops in Middleburg. All part of the Piedmont charm.
Every time that you take a yoga class or buy a piece of artwork or jewelry, or decide to dine at Café Torino or Denim and Pearls, Claire’s at the Depot or Field and Main, you’re making a difference. Small acts yield big results.
We’re into another holiday season. Christmas decorations have lined the aisles for weeks in some large retail stores. As you’re starting to create your shopping lists and look to find those unique, one-of-a-kind items, keep your local shops in mind.
I’d suggest getting out and supporting the people and places that you love this Saturday. And while you’re out there, snap a photo, post pictures and tweets. Use the hashtag #ShopSmall. Consider writing a positive review on Yelp.
Be part of a growing movement to preserve and honor our small towns and the places and people in them. It’s a rich and rewarding legacy that we have the power to continue.
Merry Christmas and happy shopping. See you on Main Street!
Reach Anita Sherman at asherman@fauquier.com
