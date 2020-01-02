What better way to start the holiday break than spend an afternoon outside challenging yourself to find new limits?
On Dec. 23, Verdun Adventure Bound hosted the grand opening of its 630-foot parallel zip lines on the 55-acre campus in Rixeyville. More than 130 people, ages 6 and older, registered for the ride while Verdun staff ran the zip lines for more than six hours.
After scaling the 40-foot climbing wall, climbers rested on a platform, securely clipped in, for their turn on the zip line. Verdun staff carefully explained the safety harnesses and reviewed the unclipping procedure for when the ride was over.
Guests who wanted to skip the climb and head straight for the zip line needed to scale a 40-foot wobbly ladder resting on one side of the wall.
Once clipped in and standing on the ledge, the gentle sway of the tower served as a reminder of its height. If the climb or ladder wasn’t deemed the hardest part, taking that step off the secure platform certainly was. But reassurance from Verdun staff made it less frightening. Sailing through the air, zippers soared through the campus and over the creek before gently making their way back toward the tower, coming to rest in the middle of an open field where more Verdun staff guided zippers off the line.
The sun shone brightly for hours on the eve of Christmas Eve while guests enjoyed hot chocolate, hayrides and food from Divine Swine and warmed themselves by fire pits set throughout the property. Eager climbers waited for their turn by bouldering on the four-sided climbing walls adjacent to the taller rock wall or enjoyed walks throughout the campus.
Verdun will run the zip lines year-long, along with the rest of the challenge course. Families are welcome to schedule a team-building event with friends.
Another early Christmas present for the Rixeyville facility was announced Dec. 20. Verdun received a substantial gift from founder Dr. David Snyder and his wife Aileen Snyder. The couple donated nearly 12 acres with improvements to enlarge the nonprofit's campus to almost 67 acres.
Verdun Adventure Bound facilities cover 55-plus acres of natural habitat that are ideal for groups seeking team building in an outdoor educational and adventure experiences. VAB may be reserved for use by a variety of groups: church youth groups to youth and adult retreats (excellent in preparation of sacraments); scouting; youth sports teams; adult sports teams; schools, classrooms to entire school team building; civic organizations including chamber of commerce; corporate organizations.
Visit http://www.verdunadventurebound.org/ for more information.
