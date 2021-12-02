Thousands of miles to better housing for aging veterans

On Dec. 5, Rick Heppard and Bobby Brooks, better known as Running for Heroes, will run the 2021 EOD Warrior Holiday Dash 7K, Half and Full Marathon on the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal in D.C. It will be their 12th marathon this calendar year.
They laced up in 20-degree weather on Jan. 31, to run their first of 12 marathons on snow-covered trails to raise money and awareness for aging veteran housing needs and the Hero’s Bridge Village. The village will be a community of tiny homes that Hero’s Bridge -- a support organization for elderly veterans -- is planning to build for the area’s most marginalized veterans.
During their 12th marathon, Heppard and Brooks will cross another milestone. They will have run more than 1,000 miles (during both training runs and marathons) -- 2,785 miles combined between the two of them.
They began this challenge in part because of what COVID-19 took away from Vietnam veterans. “2020 was the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War and many commemorations and memorials that were supposed to happen were cancelled due to the pandemic,” they said in a joint statement. The two men saw that Vietnam veterans were finally being recognized for their war efforts more than half a century ago, but the pandemic swept in and canceled events everywhere.
Throughout the year, Heppard and Brooks have been challenged by weather, injuries and fatigue --- all obstacles they remember from their service days. Brooks is a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Desert Storm and Heppard is a U.S. Navy veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom.
To push past the pain and discomfort, the duo draws strength from camaraderie, “I always enjoyed group runs when I was on active duty. When everyone is singing, it motivates you. It distracts you from what your body is feeling. You are concentrating on maintaining your step and jody versus (cadence),” said Heppard.
In September, with two thirds of the runs behind them, they hit a wall, “ … body fatigue and injuries made the run a challenge. Knees, backs and feet were really starting to protest the amount of running we were doing, but we were also busy with work and family, so our normal training runs were fewer and farther between,” said Heppard.
During marathon number 10: Heppard remembered, “at mile 23 we got a little sidetracked. On our way back up to Old Town (Warrenton), we were passing the fire station and a retiree stopped us and asked us if we would walk her up to the circuit rider bus stop. One bus stop turned into the next bus stop, to in front of Molly’s.”
The future
Brooks and Heppard have no intention of ending their fundraising effort for the Hero’s Bridge Village with the end of 2021. “Our hope is to scale back and vary the activities in the hopes that people and groups can join us in this mission. Our fundraising goal for 2022 is $35,000, enough to pay for one of the tiny homes,” said Brooks. “Our plan for 2022 is a calendar of events that includes running, racing and hiking accessible to people of all abilities to continue fundraising. We want to help ensure that local veterans, age 65 and older, can live their final years in safety and comfort,” he added.
Donate
To date, Running for Heroes has raised nearly $9,400, one third of a $26,000 goal. They hope the community that cheered them on, mile after mile, will make a recurring donation of $26.2 to Running for Heroes. To donate, those interested may visit www.herosbridge.org/Village.
