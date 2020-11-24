Note: It is the policy of the Fauquier Times not to reveal the identity of any Santa Claus we may interview.
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a crimp in Santa Claus’s style. He can’t touch the children or welcome kids onto his lap. “I can’t go from one house to another,” he said, “there might be germs in my beard!”
But the big guy is nothing if not adaptable. Santa follows the CDC recommendations of wearing a mask and washing hands and he has instructed the elves to sing the ABC song twice while washing their hands.
A grant of $4,000 from the county’s CARES Act funding for businesses is helping Santa to pay for some of the revamping he’s needed to do because of the pandemic.
Warrenton Santa, as he is known, will not be able to visit children at homes or businesses this year, but he’ll offer video chats over Zoom, phone calls and letters and/or “nice” certificates from Santa.
Special events will be held as well. For instance, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, Santa will appear at “Christmas Through the Ages,” sponsored by New Life Christian Church. It is a free drive-thru event featuring Christmas light displays and treats for the children. And of course, Santa. It will be held in the parking lot of Piney Branch Elementary School in Bristow.
Details for Warrenton Santa’s special events may be found at warrentonsanta.com. (Yes, of course Santa has a website.)
Santa can also write a special message to children or send a photo of himself pictured in front of a family’s own Christmas tree.
Warrenton Santa said he started appearing at church Christmas parties in 2014, and people kept asking him to visit their children and grandchildren, so he founded Warrenton Santa LLC.
He said one of his favorite tasks is to welcome dads back from overseas. “I’ll meet a dad nearby, at gas station for instance. We drive to his house, I go in and visit with kids, then go back to my sleigh and bring dad in.”
Santa understands that special moment. He spent 20 years on active duty and is a retired disabled veteran.
Understanding that kids may need a little extra holiday cheer in 2020, Santa is reading stories over Facebook Live (https://www.facebook.com/Warrentonsanta) every afternoon from Nov. 27 until Dec. 24, at 4 p.m. He’ll read a mix of classical Christmas stories and religious tales in an attempt to brighten days dampened by the pandemic. “If I can’t visit children, I wanted to bring Christmas to them,” he said.
Mrs. Claus is a schoolteacher, he explained. “She suggested I read to children since I can’t visit them.” The books and schedule are posted on his Facebook page.
Santa said he’s converted a bedroom in his Warrenton home into a teleconferencing center, complete with books from “olden times,” period furniture and all the trappings of an old-fashioned Christmas. “Kids are video savvy,” he said, “so it’s got to be authentic.”
Speaking of authentic, Santa’s son has created reindeer cards featuring the winter athletes who pull Santa’s sleigh. “Piedmont Press & Graphics in Warrenton did a great job printing them,” said Santa. Packs of cards may be found at the warrentonsanta.com website. (Click on “products for Santa’s helpers.”)
Santa said, “I enjoy being with the kids, sharing their excitement, sharing the spirit of Christmas. One time I talked about the theology of Christmas with a 14-year-old. He was astonished that I would sit there and discuss it with him.”
He said, “In past years, when I was invited to a home, I sometimes paused before knocking and I just listened at the door. There is excitement growing and there’s almost always a magical wonder in the air! We need this even more this year.”
He added, “When I come back on Christmas Eve, I love to see your lights, hear the cheer, and feel the happiness. Neighbors and family gathering, gifts being exchanged, amazing foods and even some old-fashioned Christmas caroling. Trust me, it’s the best feeling ever! That is Christmas Spirit! It’s magical!
Santa has a suggestion for adults: “Would it really hurt to decorate early this year? Decorate and get that Christmas Spirit earlier this year. (I’m talking after the pumpkins and skeletons get stored away in the basement again.)”
And Santa has a very important message for every child this year: “Santa will be at your house on Christmas Eve. Don’t worry about his not showing up. He’ll be there.”
Oh yeah. He also says to “be nice.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
