The Allegro Community Players will present “The Music Man,” Nov. 16 at 2 and 7p.m., Nov. 17 at 4 p.m., Nov. 22 and 23 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at Fauquier High School auditorium.
For the first time in Allegro’s theatrical history, this year’s musical will feature a live orchestra directed by Lori Roddy. The show is directed by Lachelle Yoder and choreographed by Melissa Pieja.
“The Music Man” opens on the morning of July 4, 1912, in River City, Iowa. A railroad coach car full of traveling salesmen begin a conversation about the merits of cash versus credit and the ways their products and lives have changed as the result of "modern" merchandising. One of the salesmen, Charlie Cowell (Jon Pieja), asks if anyone has heard of Professor Harold Hill (Michael Pryor), a salesman who is ruining the reputation of all traveling salesmen. It seems Hill moves from town to town, selling musical instruments, uniforms and the promise of lessons for a boy's band... and then leaves town with the collected money before anyone has discovered that he is musically illiterate. As the train stops in River City, Professor Harold Hill quickly exits the train as it starts to move. He finds himself facing River City's Main Street and townspeople as they greet each other and sing with pride of their contrariness (“Iowa Stubborn”).
Hill delivers a rapid-fire sales pitch/sermon about the corrupting influence of a pool table on the boys of the town ("Trouble") and pulls the townspeople under his spell.
Hill spots Marian Paroo (Randi Puckett), the piano teacher and librarian and follows her home. She rejects his attempts to start a conversation with her on the street, finally slamming her front door in his face.
The audience enters the home with Marian, as Amaryllis (Isabel Tyner), her young piano student is readying for her piano lesson. Mrs. Paroo (Veronica Kennedy) and Marian enter into a spirited discussion over the piano lesson in “Piano Lesson/If You Don't Mind My Saying So.” The scene ends with Mariana and Amaryllis sharing the song "Goodnight, My Someone."
Hill joins a cast of characters at the Fourth of July celebration in the high school gym: Mayor Shinn (Joe Gueck), his wife, Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn (Tiffany Downey) the constantly bickering school board who turns into a barbershop quartet (Larry Finkel, Jack Tessier, Drew Fleming and Alan Pierce). They are joined by Tommy Djilas (Solomon Em), Zaneeta Shinn (Kayla Shoffner), the mayor’s daughter, and the pick-a-little ladies (Lori McInnis, Tammy West, Bella Schaub, Grace Beckwith, Joanna Hughes, Cecilia Dohm, Crystal Gueck, Sara Worford).
The audience follows the saga of the town falling under the spell of the traveling salesman, and Harold falling under the spell of the town’s librarian Marian. We watch the story of deceit turn into redemption. Lost hope in a little boy, Winthrope (Jon Call/Asa Gueck) turns into a brighter day.
The cast is joined by Mint Condition Barbershop Quartet who makes a cameo appearance singing “Lida Rose.”
Tickets are available now on the Allegro website: www.allegrocsa.org/theatre-performances.
Allegro is a nonprofit art school offering instruction and performance opportunities in music, theatre and visual arts.
