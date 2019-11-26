Full of hijinks, laughs and a whole lot of holiday cheer, The Fauquier Community Theatre brings to life the beloved childhood classic “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” with the new musical version.
In 2016, this timeless tale and delightful comedy was recreated by Jahnna Beecham and Malcolm Hillgartner as a musical and FCT is bringing it to you for fun, family-friendly enjoyment for this holiday season. The story is brought to life by a fabulous cast of 30 adults and youth.
The lights come up on a hometown church service as the ladies’ church trio sings “Our Perfect Little Town.” Betty (Elayna Caron), Luanne (Julia Downes), and Connie (Alli Rivers) draw you in to the tight-knit community along with the Rev., (Joel Saunders) and Sunday school teacher, Mrs. Armstrong (Gabrielle Buonocore).
Soon though, you realize there is one problem in this town; the unruly Herdman kids. Ralph (Joseph Bowers), Imogene (Isabella McDonald), Leroy (Peter Tessier), Claude (Luke Tessier), Ollie (Thomas Foley), and Gladys Herdman (Lucy Underwood) vandalize the town, steal and generally terrorize the rest of the town children. One day at school, Charlie Bradley (Kyle Prado) challenges the Herdmans as he belts “Take My Lunch” and reveals the only place the town children can relax is Sunday school. The Herdmans crash Sunday school the day the annual Christmas pageant is being announced. With the pageant director, Mrs. Armstrong, in the hospital, she calls Grace Bradley (Carole Tessier) and in true 1960s music style explains she’s “Countin’ On You.” Now Grace must direct the pageant and reign in the Herdman kids without losing the rest of the church kids.
Will Grace be able to pull off the annual pageant or will it be ruined by Herdmans? Will this small town be able to see the Herdmans for more than rough and tough kids from the wrong side of the tracks? Be entertained by the witty dialogue and catchy music (“Hey, Mrs. Bradley, My Mother Said,” “Die Herod Die,” “Baskets For the Needy,” and so many more), and find out if this community can remember the true meaning of Christmas.
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” is produced by Amanda Gibson and directed by Diane King. This show is a perfect Christmas family event where we are reminded to be more generous, not with our wallets, but with our hearts. Bring the kids and get into the Christmas spirit. The show is light-hearted and funny, yet teaches valuable lessons about empathy, generosity, compassion, and love. As the closing song “Let There Be Joy” suggests, everyone will leave feeling joy, joy, joy!
FCT’s production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical” is nine performances to be held from Nov. 29 through Dec. 15. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $18 for students, $20 for seniors and $22 for adults. More information and reserved seating for all of the performances is available online at www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
