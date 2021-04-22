The Warrenton Farmers Market makes spring debut

Opening day of the 46th season of the Warrenton Farmers Market featured 43 vendors – offering fruits and veggies, meat and microgreens, as well as eat-while-you-walk food truck-style food.
Simon Willig of House of Empanadas had sold out of everything by 10:30 a.m. “This is the busiest market we go to,” he said, and promised to bring a bigger inventory next week.
Juaquin Medina of Gonzales Farm said, “Our whole family is involved in our business -- my wife and daughters. We are grateful for the opportunity to be back. We have customers that have been shopping with us for over a decade. They are like family; it’s nice to see everyone. We even know their dogs by name!”
Shoppers had their pick of several breakfast options, and a coffee vendor kept visitors energized.
They visited with neighbors and enjoyed live music by The Cold North. Kids’ movement activities were organized by Fauquier County Public Schools FRESH (Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health). Music, demonstrations and Kids’ Day activities are made possible by a grant from the PATH Foundation and were applied for by and awarded to Experience Old Town Warrenton.
In early May, the PoP program will resume -- PoP stands for the Power of Produce. PoPBucks, given to children through school division programs in denominations of $2 each, may be used to buy anything that SNAP benefits may be used for – fruits and vegetables, but not soap, flowers or candy, for instance. Farmers Market vendors are reimbursed for any PoPBucks spent at their tables.
Kids’ Days are planned for the first Saturday of each month until October.
The Warrenton Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, in the parking lot behind Town Hall at 21 Main St. A list of vendors is available at: https://www.warrentonva.gov/community/farmers_market.php.
