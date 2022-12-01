“What sweeter music can we bring than a carol, for to sing?” - John Rutter
For Fauquier County music lovers, high on the list of holiday pleasures close to home is the annual Warrenton Chorale Christmas concert. This year’s concert will take place at Warrenton United Methodist Church (341 Church St., Warrenton) at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and at 3 p.m. Dec.10. The Chorale will partner with P.B. Smith Elementary School’s Honor Choir for this year’s performances.
The Chorale was founded in 1953 by Dick March, who contacted area church choirs and invited members to help him form a community choir devoted to singing Christmas music. In later years, Barbara Stinson headed the group, which she directed for 33 years. During that time the group burgeoned, growing from the initial 13 singers to more than 100. Stinson was an innovator; she was responsible for the addition of both the Youth Chorale, originally named the Children’s Choir, in 1967, and in 1974, the Hand Bell Choir.
In 1993, Steve Aiello took over; he added a Saturday matinee to the original two evening performances as well as a spring concert. In 2012, John Maerhofer assumed leadership and continued through the 2018 Christmas concert. In spring of 2019, Mary DeMarco Roland took charge.
Aspiring singers are not required to endure a stressful audition; it’s a friendly group open to anyone who loves music, enjoys singing and is willing to learn to read music (if they can’t already) and gain experience in four-part choral singing.
Tickets for Christmas in Music -- $15 for adults and $5 for children in grades K to 12 -- will be sold at several businesses in Warrenton: Deja Brew, Great Harvest Bread Company, g.willikers Toys And Books, Oak View National Bank (Warrenton branch) and Warrenton Jewelers. Orlean Market and the Remington Pharmacy will also have tickets available.
