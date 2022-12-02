At 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra will present audiences with a holiday treat: a performance of Handel’s “Messiah,” complete with the rousing Hallelujah Chorus.
Handel composed “Messiah,” his sixth oratorio, in 23 days, beginning in August of 1741. He received the text in July of 1741 and completed the work in mid-September.
The libretto was written by Charles Jennens, a wealthy dilettante patron of Handel; it was drawn from the texts of the King James Bible and The Book of Common Prayer. Jennens was highly disapproving of Handel’s piece, accusing the composer of “careless negligence.” Jennens kept urging Handel to make “improvements,” and Handel adamantly refused.
At the end of his manuscript, Handel wrote the words "Soli Deo Gloria,” "To God alone the glory." Many interpret this as a sign that Handel wrote with the aid of divine inspiration.
Beethoven named Handel “the greatest of all composers;” the poet Matthew Arnold wrote that in the oratorio Handel spoke to “what is permanent in the human soul.”
The work is scored for two trumpets, timpani, two oboes, two violins, viola and basso continuo. It premiered to huge acclaim in Dublin in April, 1742, It was next performed in London in April of 1742 where it failed, partly due to opposition from clerics. They objected to hearing scripture issuing from the mouths of female soloists who they viewed as having questionable sexual mores.
A revival in 1750 to support London's Foundling Hospital launched the work on its way to fame and fortune. Today, in both the United States and England, it is the oratorio most performed. Handel made many revisions to his manuscript score; it is likely that his work was not performed as originally conceived in his lifetime.
Violinist Kate O'Konski also serves as executive director of the Piedmont Symphony Orchestra. “It’s a really rewarding position,” she said. “I feel like I’m helping the orchestra to succeed. We treat the annual holiday concert like a pop program. We play a variety of music so as to reach everyone.” O’Konski stressed that “Messiah” will not be presented in its entirety. “But we are including the overture, the pastoral section, and of course, the Hallelujah Chorus,” she said. “They’re special to the players as well. The Chorus and the Gloria speak directly to the audience.”
The concert will also showcase some of the orchestra’s principal players. Debbie Gilbert, flutist, and harpist Cambria Van de Vaarst will perform the first movement of Mozart’s Concerto for Flute and Harp, and Bob Renshaw will play Hummel’s Oboe Concerto. The orchestra will play holiday favorites, like “White Christmas” and “Sleigh Ride,” as well. “So, it’s a varied program that speaks on several levels,” said O’Konski.
“It’s a feel-good concert,” said music director and conductor Glenn Quader. “We have three pieces involving sleigh rides: the Leroy Anderson one everyone knows, Prokofiev’s Troika, and one by Delius. So, one common thread. We also will present carols from around the world, including a Hanukah song. Christmas Song has an exceptional arrangement. Interestingly, the arrangement of White Christmas is the one used in the famous movie starring Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye.”
“Messiah” will be performed at the Michael A. Hughes Center for the Arts in Warrenton at the Highland School in Warrenton at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are $30 to $35; youth (18 and under) tickets are free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.