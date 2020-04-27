The Mosby Heritage Area Association has postponed all in-person events due to COVID-19, and has shifted its focus to expanding remote learning opportunities.
The Mosby Heritage Area Association will host a video talk by author and historian Marc Leepson on Sunday, May 3, beginning at 2 p.m. This talk will be presented online through Zoom. Tickets will be limited to the first 50 registrations. Following the talk there will be a question and answer period.
Leepson will give a presentation on a little-known story of historic preservation: how two members of the Levy family repaired, restored and preserved Monticello, Thomas Jefferson’s “Essay in Architecture.”
Burdened by debt, Jefferson’s heirs were forced to sell Monticello in 1831, and over the years it came perilously close to being lost forever. The preservation and rehabilitation of the home was made possible by the dedication, resources, and tenacity of U.S. Navy Lt. Uriah P. Levy and his nephew Jefferson M. Levy, who owned the house from 1834-1923. The talk is based on Mr. Leepson’s book “Saving Monticello: The Levy Family’s Epic Quest to Rescue the House That Jefferson Built.”
Marc Leepson, who taught U.S. History at Lord Fairfax Community College from 2007 to 2015, is author of nine books, as well many newspaper and magazine articles. He has been interviewed many times on radio and television, presented papers, chaired panels at academic conferences, and spoken to students at many colleges, universities, and high schools. A Board member and Treasurer of Biographers International Organization, his website is marcleepson.com
To register, go to mosbyheritagearea.org/events/savingmonticello.
Additionally, MHAA has launched a new webpage that outlines all of its current remote learning efforts: mosbyheritagearea.org/remote.
