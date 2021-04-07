The Lions Clubs of Fauquier County hosting a drive-thru charity dinner April 10

The three Fauquier County Lions Clubs -- Warrenton Sunrise, Remington and Warrenton -- are hosting a drive-thru BBQ event Saturday, April 10th at Our Savior Lutheran Church parking lot. The address is 6194 Dumfries Road, Warrenton, next to P.B. Smith Elementary School on Route 605.
Serving time is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The price is $12 per meal, which includes a pulled pork BBQ sandwich, potato salad, coleslaw and dessert. The Boy Scouts will be selling soft drinks separately.
Proceeds will go for the individual charity efforts of the three Lions clubs.
