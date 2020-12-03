Six-time Prince William County Sheriff Office Deputy of the Year, Chris “Reggie” Williams is an unlikely 21st century Dr. Seuss.
Williams has turned a 37-second interaction between himself, defending champion jockey Michael Mitchell and a feisty thoroughbred racehorse into what he hopes will become a beloved children’s book series.
And after a fast start on the Amazon bestseller list, “Prava’s Steeplechase Adventure” looks like a winner.
The book, which debuted two weeks ago at number four on Amazon’s competitive “new children’s release” list, features a simple storyline tracing the adventure of a racehorse on the steeplechase circuit. Illustrated by underprivileged children around the world through Williams’ charity sports camp program, the story is based on universal themes of friendship, inclusiveness and self-confidence. (Williams organizes baseball camps, fishing trips and visits to local horse farms for kids who need mentors. Children are referred to the program through fellow police officers.)
Early reviewers call it a welcome relief in this year of distancing and fear, a perfect antidote to everything that’s wrong with 2020. “A phenomenal book for kids,” writes Amazon reviewer Mrs. P. “This book is catered to kids through their eyes. The illustrations are the cutest which kids can relate to, because they drew them. A great gift for the holidays. Love it!”
It’s not just verified purchasers on Amazon that are raving about “Prava.” National Steeplechase Association leaders are on track with the project.
“When Reggie told me about their idea for the children’s book, it rang so many bells for me,” said NSA president Al Griffin, a resident of Marshall and a Warrenton orthodontist. “Those two represent the heart and soul of steeplechasing.
“Their message is multi-layered and not contrived. We needed this kind of ‘feel good’ in this most difficult season.
“Anyone who hears this story will be uplifted.”
Williams was working for leading trainer Jack Fisher at the Saratoga racecourse in August. There, he and Mitchell took turns consoling a particularly nervous young hurdler, alternatively singing, whistling and speaking to the horse.
“I noticed Mikey was talking like he was actually the horse, seeing things through the horse’s eyes,” Williams said. “As we went around the paddock, Mikey said ‘Oh, there’s that security guard. He was here last week. I’m surprised he hasn’t gone home yet.’
“He was making it like the horse thought people stayed where they were, all the time.
“Right then, right there, I knew there was a children’s book. A steeplechase story told through the horse’s eyes.”
“Most horses are soothed by the sound of humans, it’s a reassuring technique,” Mitchell said. “Using your voice is an asset in riding – the topic of conversation doesn’t matter.”
Today’s book publishing is unbelievably simple, Williams added. “It was, literally 90 days from concept to printing,” he said. “Amazon does it all – they suggest sizes and binding, and we chose the printing, and a designer friend on the (sheriff’s) force helped us lay it out with the drawings and story.
“Amazon prints each book as they’re ordered.”
Williams has the outline for a second book in what he wants to become a series already – Prava gets married, has a foal, the foal grows up and races, and Prava retires to become a therapy horse for underprivileged children.
Mitchell said he’s on board.
“Kids’ books don’t have to make sense, they need to make magic,” Williams said. “We don’t have to explain a stallion actually (breeds) 50 to 100 mares a year, and that he doesn’t ‘marry’ any of them. That doesn’t matter. What matters is the foal has a mother and a father that are proud of him. We get across the theme of family values and self-confidence. That’s all we need.”
