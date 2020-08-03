A reality TV show that follows a Northern Virginia-based paranormal group will feature The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail in an episode airing this week.
“The Witching Hour,” a series that follows the Northern Virginia-based paranormal group, Argos Paranormal, will feature the museum in its latest episode, available on the show’s YouTube channel Aug. 5. The episode has already started airing “on select public access stations,” the show’s producer, Ryan Martinez, said in an email.
According to the show’s synopsis, it follows investigators who go “where no other paranormal show has gone before as they will be investigating locations that the locals fear and no other paranormal show has ever dared to investigate.”
“These investigators will be pushing themselves to their max limits as they investigate locations at around 3 a.m., also known as the witching hour when paranormal activity is believed to be at an all-time high during the night,” the show synopsis said.
The episode featuring The Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail will be available on Aug. 5 on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwGcP2rZ6sdlXUoqn9_lMeQ.
