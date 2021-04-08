The county canceled its favorite events in 2020. In 2021, they’re back.

In many ways, 2020 was the year that wasn’t. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of events and celebrations were canceled.

As spring 2021 arrives along with the crocuses, there is hope that many of the county’s favorite happenings will be able to resume. Here are some of the events that are on the calendar, so far.

Saturday, April 17

The Warrenton Farmers Market will return Saturday, April 17 and take place every Saturday until November this year. The market takes place in the public parking lot on First Street in Old Town Warrenton, behind the town hall building.

The weekly event went on even amid the early days of the pandemic last year, beginning as a drive-thru market before transitioning to a walk-up format. For the first time, a market was also held for several weeks during the winter. More information can be found at oldtownwarrenton.org.

Thursday, April 22

The Warrenton Garden Tour, part of the Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week, is set for Thursday, April 22. The tours of historic properties in and around Warrenton are hosted by the Warrenton Garden Club. More information can be found at vagardenweek.org.

Saturday, May 29

Spectators will be allowed again at the Virginia Gold Cup this year, an annual steeplechasing race at Great Meadows in The Plains that will take place on Saturday, May 29. The event went ahead last year with no spectators. More information can be found at vagoldcup.com.

Friday, June 25 (tentative)

Warrenton Town Limits, the annual Independence Day celebration held at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Center and the Athey Sports Complex, will take place this year on Friday, June 25 unless restrictions on public gatherings prohibit it, according to Warrenton Vice Mayor Sean Polster.

The free event usually draws thousands and features live music, kids’ activities and free swimming at the WARF along with food vendors.

A fireworks display will take place regardless of whether the other activities are able to go ahead, Polster said. The event was cancelled last year, but two fireworks displays took place for residents to enjoy from afar. More information is available at oldtownwarrenton.org.

Wednesday, July 14 to Saturday, July 17

The Fauquier County Fair will return in 2021 from July 14 to 17. The fair was cancelled in 2019 because construction at the neighboring Central Sports Complex took up room normally reserved for fair parking. In 2020, the board initially announced the fair would go on amid the pandemic but announced a few weeks later the event was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. More information can be found at fauquierfair.com.

Sept. 18 (tentative)

The Warrenton Spring Festival, typically held in May, is likely to be held this autumn instead. Carlton Shutt, the interim director of the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce, said the organization has requested to hold the event on Saturday, Sept. 18 and the date could be finalized this week after a meeting with town officials. The festival was cancelled in 2020 as the pandemic peaked for the first time in Virginia. More information will be available at fauquierchamber.org.