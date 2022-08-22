PHOTO_FT_news_rev winter 4_082422.jpg

Well-wishers stopped by to say happy birthday to the Rev. John Richard Winter at his 100th birthday party. 

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
PHOTO_FT_news_rev winter 5_082422.jpg

The Rev. John Richard Winter celebrates with his great grandson Teddy. 
PHOTO_FT_news_rev winter 6_082422.jpg

The Rev. John Richard Winter gets ready to cut his birthday cake to celebrate his first century. 
PHOTO_FT_news_rev winter 2_082422.jpg

Well-wishers stopped by to say happy birthday to the Rev. John Richard Winter at his 100th birthday party. 
PHOTO_FT_news_rev winter 3_082422.jpg

Well-wishers stopped by to say happy birthday to the Rev. John Richard Winter at his 100th birthday party. 
photo_ft_news_rev winter 98 2_082422.jpg

The Rev. Winter's 98th birthday was a socially distanced drive-by event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.