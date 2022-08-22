Several of the 100 or so people who attended the Rev. John Richard Winter’s 100th birthday party at the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company firehouse on Aug. 20 described him as a pastor to the whole community. The spiritual leader of Warrenton Presbyterian Church for 36 years, chaplain of the WVFC, football coach and community hospital supporter, the WVFC will honor his contributions to the community by naming the Shirley Avenue firehouse the “Reverend John R. Winter Building.”
The gathering on Saturday was particularly poignant for a couple of reasons. Winter, known to most as Rev. Dick, suffered deep loss this year as two of his five children passed away, Ted his oldest, in April and Gail in November. Winter’s youngest son Tom said, “We are thrilled to be able to do this for him today, more so because of the loss of two of his children this year.”
Another reason the 100th birthday celebration was special is because Winter’s loved ones and friends were able to meet in person to sing “Happy Birthday.” A drive-by birthday marked his 98th birthday; it was joyous, but necessarily constrained by the pandemic.
The location of the 2022 party was appropriate because Winter was the chaplain of the fire company, but he was also an active firefighter. Randy Minter, owner of Moser Funeral Home remembers when he was 6 or 7, walking on Main Street in Warrenton when the fire alarm went off. The firehouse was on Main Street in those days. He remembers volunteer firefighters streaming from all the shops to run toward the firehouse. He said he watched as the fire engine pulled out of the firehouse. He said he told his mother later: “Do you know who was driving the fire truck? It was the preacher!”
Minter recalled a firefighter telling the story of when the Chevrolet dealership (currently the Wart Hog Brewery on Lee Street) caught fire. “Winter had gone into the building and the glow of the fire was everywhere. It just kept growing. Winter and another firefighter had just stepped out of the building when it collapsed.”
Winter married Minter and his wife 38 years ago (37, his wife corrected him), as well as hundreds of other couples in the area. “He’s just remarkable,” Minter said.
Mary Jane Winter, widow of Winter’s son Ted, said that she is so grateful that she married into the Winter family. She said that Winter was born to missionary parents in China and came to the United States in 1951.He was married to Mary Ruth Winter for 31 years; she died in 1976. He then married Helen Hoffman; they were also married for 31 years until she passed away in 2012.
Winter himself enjoyed seeing all the folks who had come together to honor him. He beamed from his wheelchair, a line of firefighters behind him, as participants told stories of his time as football coach of Warrenton’s only high school or as chaplain/firefighter. As a Rotarian for 65 years, he was honored for his service to the community.
And while his great-grandson Teddy looked on, Winter cut his own cake, to once again, serve the community.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
