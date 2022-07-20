The Clifton Institute will host its 27th annual butterfly count event on July 23 and will contribute data to the North American Butterfly Association for the 20th year. As one of the largest community science events in the United States, NABA counts bring people of all ages and skill levels together on a single day to observe butterflies. Butterfly counts gather information about butterfly population sizes and distributions. The results help scientists monitor North American butterflies’ response to climate change, year-to-year differences in weather and habitat loss.
Butterflies are an essential part of the ecosystem because they pollinate both wild and agricultural plants; they’re a staple food for birds and other insectivores. They are sensitive to changes in their environment, so they may act as early warning signals about changes in the environment. There are more than 90 butterfly species in Virginia.
Participants in the butterfly count will meet at the Clifton Institute at 9 a.m. and split into groups to cover various sites within a 15-mile diameter circle. Each team will be led by an experienced volunteer. Adults and children supervised by adults are welcome regardless of identification expertise.
Those interested may register for the count here. To learn more about the Clifton Institute, visit cliftoninstitute.org.
