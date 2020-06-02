The theory that a small change can have a large impact was proven within minutes into an innovative new program at the Middleburg Humane Foundation. Staff and volunteers found a unique way to put social distancing out to pasture at the Marshall animal rescue facility.
The Equine Companion program, which started last Wednesday, invites individuals and small family groups to spend an hour with any of the six equine residents at MHF. Director of development Katelyn Sapp said program participants can bring a chair or a blanket, a picnic, a book to read, or games or music to play. They’re matched with a horse or two and escorted to the wide, grassy alleyway between pastures.
It’s a way to get outside, get out in the country, interact with horses and give back to needy animals, Sapp explained. She said that in this time of quarantine and home schooling, the program is a win-win for everyone involved.
“We just thought of Equine Companion last week,” Sapp said. “Some of these rescued or surrendered horses aren’t well socialized. And people don’t have a lot of options for outdoor activities with a lot of the parks still closed and schools and businesses still in (flux.) The obvious side effect is that everybody benefits.”
Participants sign up online, Sapp said, by selecting a one-hour time slot. When they arrive, Sapp or another staff member takes visitors to an assigned location, giving them a bag of carefully measured horse treats to suit the diet of the paddock occupants. They get a brief tutorial, if required, about horse behavior, and how to safely feed the treats to the animals.
Then, the hour is theirs.
Brittini Vargas was first in line on Wednesday. She brought 2-year-old Roman, daughter Elena, 4, and a picnic basket from their home in suburban Aldie where they’ve been locked down since mid-March. Sapp handed Elena a book, “Baby Animals,” and led the family to a small paddock.
Seven-year-old molly pony mule Darla hung back at first, watching warily as the family approached. Sapp said Darla sparked the Equine Companion program when she was diagnosed with founder, a metabolic condition causing lameness and requiring diet restrictions. She was separated from her mustang mare herdmate in the adjacent grass pasture and placed in a sort of quarantine. Darla can see her buddies, but she’s lonely, Sapp explained.
“We were joking that one of our volunteers should sit and read to her,” Sapp said. “The more we talked about it, we decided that would make a great activity for people, especially these days. You get outside, you interact with animals, you help socialize these horses – and mule – that are less acclimated to people, and we get more potential adopters coming in the doors.
“My phone’s been blowing up since we announced it. It went viral.”
Darla was surrendered from a neglectful situation, a similar story to the five other horses currently living at the facility. They’re all up for adoption, though each has an issue making them more difficult to place. Darla’s issue is that she was nearly feral, said MHF Executive Director Rose Rogers.
Her first Equine Companion program visitors showed the power of human interaction. In a matter of minutes, Darla went from hiding behind her shed to gingerly accepting treats from outstretched hands large and small.
The chestnut molly mule – at 14 hands, she is small to an adult but enormous to 2-year-old Roman – hung back from the fence at first when he proffered a slice of carrot. Like Darla, Roman was uncertain.
Darla approached tentatively. Roman dropped the treat and retreated into his mother’s arms.
Darla watched Roman. Roman watched Darla.
She took another step. She sniffed the orange nugget. She picked it up, she crunched, and the deal was sealed.
“Look!” Sapp cooed encouragement. “She likes it! You did it! Here, Elena, you try.”
With the aplomb of the confident older sister, Elena poked a carrot through the wire. “Here, Darla,” she said. The mule kept her feet planted far from the fence but stretched her neck and gently accepted the offering from Elena’s palm.
“I can’t believe it,” executive director Rose Rogers, watching nearby, shook her head. “Two days ago, we couldn’t get near her. Today, she’s taking treats from our hands.
“People are so excited about this program. And we’re excited by the response.”
How it happened
Brittini Vargas heard about the MHF program on her neighborhood Facebook page last week. She scrambled to sign up.
“It’s been a struggle with no day care,” she said. “Coming up with educational activities to keep these kids engaged all day, every day, for 10 weeks has been an adventure.
“I read about this and thought this was an incredible opportunity. Bring the kids, get out in the country, indulge Elena’s love for horses. And we’re helping animals get adopted.”
MHF was founded in 1987 and moved to a 23-acre facility last year. The all-volunteer operation raises funding through an on-site dog grooming salon and a thrift shop in Marshall.
At any given time, the facility cares for some 60 animals – dogs, cats, horses, livestock and exotics.
Weekday slots in the Equine Companion program are available for the next two weeks. Residents can sign up and find out more at middleburghumane.org.
