Jennifer Ayers plays Sophie in Fauquier Community Theatre's production of "Mamma Mia!" Her husband Will plays her fiance in the musical.
Bursting with all the joy, love and heart audiences loved in the movie, Fauquier Community Theatre will present “Mamma Mia!” through Oct. 9 at the Vint Hill Theater on the Green located at 4225 Aiken Drive in Warrenton.
With help from two old friends, taverna owner Donna is preparing for her daughter Sophie’s wedding in Greece. Meanwhile, Sophie – who has always wanted to learn who her father is – secretly invites three of her mom’s past lovers to attend so her dad can walk her down the aisle. What could possibly go wrong?
“Mamma Mia!” is directed by Scott Olson and produced by Maggie Swan, along with a dynamic production team that includes music director Katherine Hawkins and choreographer Christie Dubnansky. Swan said,“There’s great chemistry among all the actors. When the cast is having a good time, it shows onstage and the audience will enjoy themselves, too.”
The set – and some cleverly placed projections -- will help the audience feel they are in Greece. Swan said, “Most people know all the songs, and this show has such a good spirit and is so entertaining. We’ll even invite the audience to sing along on a song or two – and dance at their seats at the end. They’ll have a joyous time.”
As Sophie, Jennifer Ayers is a triple talent – a singer, dancer and actor. She describes her character as “hopeful, spirited and optimistic.” She is someone who “wants to help her mother, now that she’s the same age her mom was when she had her, with no support system,” said Ayers.
“I can’t believe I get to do this show – it’s so much fun and the music is intoxicating. Best of all, though,“My husband Will plays my fiancé in this show.”
The cast of 33 is strong. Portraying possible dad Bill Austin is Jason Damaso. “He’s a writer and adventurer, living out of a backpack all over the world,” said Damaso. “He’s happy with his solitary life until he comes to Greece and learns Sophie could be his daughter. Then he realizes what he missed.”
Scott Pierce plays possible dad Harry Bright. “He’s an uptight, conservative, buttoned-down banker – the antithesis of spontaneity,” said Pierce. “But once on the island, he discovers his youthful joie de vivre. He really cares about Donna and Sophie and remembers his time with Donna fondly. She was the first and last girl he ever loved.”
“It’s fun speaking in a posh, British accent for this role,” added Pierce. “And my wife Hilary plays Tanya, a friend Donna sang with in a 1970s disco group, Donna and the Dynamos. The chemistry between the members, including Esther Wells as Rosie, is compelling and a joy to watch.”
Danica Shook portrays Donna. “She’s bold and a hard worker, loves the Greek lifestyle and has a big heart,” said Shook. “There’s so much going on inside Donna as she questions why her three old lovers arrive the day before her daughter’s wedding. You get to see Donna as a friend and a mom.She is happy about Sophie’s marriage, but also sad to lose her. The show’s excitement will leave the audience energized, and they will have fun participating at the end.”
Fauquier Communty Theatre’s production of “Mamma Mia!” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. The show is sponsored by Brookside Neighbors – Best Version Media. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays are at 2 p.m. The venue is the Vint Hill Theater on the Green located at 4225 Aiken Drive in Warrenton. All tickets are for reserved seating via www.FCTstage.org or by calling 540-349-8760.
