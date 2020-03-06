All things art are in her blood, whether it’s admiring a painting, attending a concert or a new film, or being on stage herself.
When it comes to supporting the arts, Debra Smyers is all in. A resident of the Gainesville/Warrenton area since 2004, she has now taken on the role of executive director at the Fauquier Community Theatre. She had been co-chair with Christie Clark, who has since taken a new career path. Clark was an integral part of the theater and spent some 10 years there, first as public relations manager and then as executive director.
Smyers was introduced as co-executive director at the theatre’s 40th anniversary gala in April 2018.
As of Feb. 1, Smyers became the new full-time executive director of Fauquier Community Theatre, a role that she is glad to take on. She said she enjoys working with the board of directors, community partners, actors, directors and production teams in providing the gift of live theater to audiences. Drawing on a legion of seasoned and new players, the theater productions annually offer a range of themes, from mysteries to musicals, serious drama to humor. The acoustics and stage props have improved over the years, making this local theater a “go to” destination for weekend arts enthusiasts, both in and out of the county.
“Fauquier Community Theatre enriches and entertains a range of audiences through a variety of live theater productions that enhance the cultural life of the community,” said Smyers. “Audience members enjoy being at the center of having a story unfold in front of them in intriguing ways.”
Smyers holds a Master of Arts in arts management from George Mason University and is an adjunct professor in the program. She has taught courses including Grant Writing in the Arts, Strategic Planning in the Arts, and Performing Arts Management. Smyers has served on grant review panels of the Arts Council of Fairfax County and Virginia Commission for the Arts and has been a speaker at the Art Works Conference.
Smyers has more than 20 years of experience on the business side of the arts, including as an arts consultant, co-executive director and executive director for arts organizations. Her work includes grant writing, strategic planning, fundraising, artistic programming and producing theater as well as music concerts. She is the founder and principal of Arts Consulting International, LLC.
On the artistic side of the arts, Smyers has produced and directed plays and musicals. She is an actress and member of SAG-AFTRA. Her first time on a film set was for “The Legend of Bagger Vance” in 1999 for 15 days of work. Other projects include working on all seasons of the Netflix series “House of Cards,” HBO's “VEEP,” AMC's “Turn,” and the film "Jackie."
Smyers is also known as “The Arts Lady” in Warrenton and writes a monthly column about the arts for the Fauquier Times.
Her lifelong passion for the arts started early when she was on vacation with her family. At the age of 7, she attended the production of Florida’s official state play “Cross and Sword – A Symphonic Drama of the Spanish Settlement of Florida” in a 2,000-seat outdoor amphitheater in St. Augustine.
“It was truly an amazing production with so many actors, elaborate costumes and props, depicting history. It truly was like traveling in time,” said Smyers of her initial fascination with that event.
On that same vacation, Smyers was also enamored with “The Oldest Schoolhouse” in St. Augustine’s historical corridor.
“I knew at that young age that I wanted to become a teacher and also work in the arts,” said Smyers who also has a heart for social service organizations. She is the founder of Waste Not Want Not, a not-for-profit in Northeast Florida, which is in its 30th successful year of serving the homeless and preventing hunger and poverty.
As an arts lover and an educator, Smyers is keen on offering opportunities for the community’s youth.
“Arts education plays a role also, especially for our youth, as they learn about acting, singing, dancing and expanding their creativity,” said Smyers, who looks forward to the theater’s summer production of Disney’s “Frozen, Jr.” There are also several drama camps for students available at FCT.
Smyers’ enthusiasm for the county’s local art scene will bode well as she, along with the board and a cast of supporting characters, continue the story of the Fauquier Community Theatre.
For more information about the Fauquier Community Theatre and/or to become a donor or buy tickets to upcoming performances, visit www.fctstage.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.