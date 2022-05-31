Only subscribers with PAID Print or E-Edition subscriptions please enter here to gain access. If you are not already a Paid subscriber do not go through this portal. Please return to the subscription page to purchase one of our offers. Thank you!
Not to be outdone by Memorial Day parades in nearby towns, neighbors in the Terranova Drive neighborhood, just north of Warrenton, held their own parade May 29 to honor those who have served in the military forces. It may not have been as grand, perhaps, but the gathering featured riding lawnmowers and go-karts decorated with military regalia, classic cars, and even a sheriff’s office vehicle and a fire truck.
Bagpiper John McDowell riding atop a convertible contributed his own brand of accompaniment.
Terranova Drive resident David Jones said it was the third annual Memorial Day parade hosted in the neighborhood. “We call it the Terranova MowMemorial Parade” because it started with riding mowers, explained Jones.
Fabien Caraguel of Terranova Drive said that the tradition started three years ago when the Warrenton parade was canceled due to COVID. He said about 100 people attended the 2022 version, with about 30 vehicles. Caraguel offered kudos to organizers Jason and Katelynn Stern, Dan and Whitney Boring and John and Daryn Kraut.
The Kona snow cone truck, sponsored by Appleton Campbell of Warrenton, cooled everyone off, and general merriment ensued.
