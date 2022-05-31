photo_ft_news_terranova 7_060122.jpg

Go-karts driven by neighborhood children were a popular feature of the parade.

 Photo by Fabien Caraguel

Not to be outdone by Memorial Day parades in nearby towns, neighbors in the Terranova Drive neighborhood, just north of Warrenton, held their own parade May 29 to honor those who have served in the military forces. It may not have been as grand, perhaps, but the gathering featured riding lawnmowers and go-karts decorated with military regalia, classic cars, and even a sheriff’s office vehicle and a fire truck.  

Bagpiper John McDowell riding atop a convertible contributed his own brand of accompaniment. 

Terranova Drive resident David Jones said it was the third annual Memorial Day parade hosted in the neighborhood. “We call it the Terranova MowMemorial Parade” because it started with riding mowers, explained Jones. 

Fabien Caraguel of Terranova Drive said that the tradition started three years ago when the Warrenton parade was canceled due to COVID. He said about 100 people attended the 2022 version, with about 30 vehicles. Caraguel offered kudos to organizers Jason and Katelynn Stern, Dan and Whitney Boring and John and Daryn Kraut. 

The Kona snow cone truck, sponsored by Appleton Campbell of Warrenton, cooled everyone off, and general merriment ensued. 

photo_ft_news_terranova 2 copy.jpg

Jason Stern was really into the stars and stripes on Sunday. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 3_060122.jpg

Families from the Terranova Drive neighborhood decorated their slow-moving vehicles for the occasion. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 5_060122.jpg

Families from the Terranova Drive neighborhood decorated their slow-moving vehicles for the occasion. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 11_060122.jpg

Jason Stern leads the way, followed by the rest of his family. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 10_060122.jpg

The Stern family employed a golf cart to make their entrance.
photo_ft_news_terranova 8_060122.jpg

Bagpiper John Dowell entertained the crowd. 
photo_ft_news_terrnova 20_060122.jpg

David Jones in his 1976 Buick Electra 225 Limited.
photo_ft_news_terranova 6_060122.jpg

Families from the Terranova Drive neighborhood decorated their slow-moving vehicles for the occasion. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 12_060122.jpg

Classic cars were a part of the parade as well. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 13_060122.jpg

Kyle Wannemacher gives some kids from the neighborhood a lift. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 14_060122.jpg

Families from the Terranova Drive neighborhood decorated their slow-moving vehicles for the occasion. 
photo_ft_news_terranova 16_060122.jpg

Lucas Wannemacher and friends in front of his decked-out mower.
photo_ft_news_terrnaova 9_060122.jpg

Go-karts driven by neighborhood children were a popular feature of the parade.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.