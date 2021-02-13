They speak without words, and that says a lot
Your dog tilts his head a certain way or places a paw just so, and you swear you know what he’s saying. Or maybe your cat “speaks” to you with her body language, rubbing against your leg, purring and gazing adoringly into your eyes. You just know she’s telling you she loves you.
Even a horse can talk without words, nickering when you walk in the barn and wrapping his neck around you looking for a treat. As beautiful is the animal-human bond, Dr. Melissa Bain, professor of clinical behavior at the University of California Davis School of Veterinary Medicine, explains that there’s science behind non-verbal communication between species.
Cats
Picture a cuddly cat in your lap while you enjoy a cup of hot tea and a good book. And the cat is probably purring. This odd rumbling in the throat has been scientifically proven as a sign of contentment in felines – even big cats regularly exhibit this behavior.
Your cat might display a high level of comfort by his or her boldness in exploration. If you notice your cat meandering from room to room, looking around seemingly aimless, don’t automatically think that the cat is ignoring you. More likely, the cat spent most of the day napping in one spot, but when the owner returns home, a comfortable, happy cat feels protected and safe enough to explore.
Eye kisses
Eye contact means something different for all species, but research points to felines displaying affection by holding their owner’s gaze and giving “eye kisses.” A cat eye kiss is when a cat looks at you, the eyes start closing, and they blink while keeping your gaze.
Recent research suggests you can get your cat to eye kiss by eye kissing them first, according to a study released by the Mammal Communication and Cognitive Research Group at the University of Portsmouth.
Licking
Cats love to groom themselves, and when they live in colonies, they will also groom each other. It is a powerful way of bonding. So next time your cat licks your face at 4 a.m., before pulling the covers over your head for protection, remember this is a demonstrable way felines express affection.
Pawing and biting
Pawing and biting are ways that cats express affection with each other. When you think petting your cat is going well and sense that your cat is about to become aggressive, it is not necessarily that they have had enough of you. They could just be trying to take the affection to the next level. However, paws and bites do not feel the greatest on our human skin; it is acceptable to gently deflect the behavior with a nudge or redirection.
Rubbing and head butting
When a cat rubs against you or head butts you, the automatic assumption is that she’s trying to tell you she cares.
Science proves it – you’re right.
The cat is also marking and mingling your scent with hers, just as she’d do with a member of her feline family instinctively.
Stephen Tomecek says in his book, “Animal Behavior,” it is the highest form of flattery, but something more, too. “Some people think it’s a sign of affection when a cat starts rubbing its head against them,” he writes. “The cat may like you, but it has another motive. Cats have scent glands all over their faces. When they rub up against you, they are really spreading a chemical message that you belong to them.”
Horses
Horses, like cats, can be subtle in the ways in which they express affection.
Also, like cats, a horse may take some time to warm up to a human owner, handler or rider.
Most people know that when horses pin their ears, they’re upset and may even be gearing up to kick at something.
How a horse communicates happiness can be just as obvious if you pay attention.
Whinnying, neighing, nickering and whickering
Neighs and whinnys are the words generally used for a horse’s call to equine herdmates. The horse is usually saying “I’m over here. Where are you guys?”
Neighs are generally more highpitched and more concerned in tone than the more gentle whinny.
Nickering is even less concerned, typically a low vocal tone, considered scientifically and anecdotally, as an expression of comfort and happiness.
A whicker, sort of a combination of a nicker and a whinny, most often expressed between horses but sometimes “spoken” to a human handler.
Bain explains that horses will exhibit this behavior as a way of demanding attention or food. Like a dog that places its paw on you for attention – rewarded either when you turn to it to say hello, or no – horses can learn, “I whinny; you give me food.”
Muzzles that nuzzle
Horses often lightly blow at or into one another’s muzzles as a way of communicating. If it ever seems like a horse has come up to you only to breathe in your face, trust that you’re part of his herd, he thinks you’re cool and worth communicating with.
Licking and leaning
Other ways a horse might express affection are by licking (usually on a human’s hands) or by leaning into a handler during grooming. Both behaviors say “I’m happy” and “I trust you to keep me safe.”
Dogs
Dogs are the quintessential lovebugs of the domestic animal world. Bold in their affection – whether it is always wanting to know what we are doing, going along with every little thing we do, snuggling or giving actual kisses – it doesn’t take much knowledge to recognize canine-human love.
However, because dogs in general are so loving, human handlers can mistakenly interpret all canine behavior in this light. Veterinarians warn that learning to read dog behavior is necessary to keep human owners from getting it wrong.
Eye contact
Eye contact means something different in every species, but, for dogs, it’s usually considered a challenge. Pay attention to how dogs play. At best, eye contact is held between two dogs right before a big play move is made. At worst, it happens immediately before a vicious dog fight breaks out.
While there are always exceptions to the rule, direct eye contact is something to avoid with a dog you don’t know. Don’t forget, this includes a dog just brought home from the shelter. Until you really know the dog, be careful not to accidentally “challenge” it with a stare.
Tail wagging
Most people think “happy” when seeing a dog wag his tail.
That read isn’t fully incorrect, but, depending on the situation, tail wagging can mean something else.
A tail wag means stimulation, usually, in the case of a comfortable family pet, happy stimulation.
Other times, it demonstrates anxiety, fear or stress stimulation.
Always take the full context into account. If a dog’s tail is wagging, the eyes are relaxed and the mouth is softly open with the tongue out, a human is likely reading right saying that dog is “happy.”
But if the back is hunched or rounded, Bain cautions, hackles raised, eyes darting back and forth, that dog could be considering a bite or attack. “A high tail wag with a stiff body is not necessarily friendly,” she says.
Rolling over
Many times, a domestic – or wild – dog rolling over expresses playfulness. A domestic dog coming up to a human he trusts and rolling over shows comfort and a desire for bonding.
The behavior also shows a form of submission. Context is key.
If your dog is rolling over and showing its belly around new people after displaying wary eyes and making his body smaller as if to cower, that is a fearful dog. Bain says rolling over “is not an invitation to be petted, necessarily.” The dog may be trying to appear to be a passive player in a situation.
Go slow with a dog displaying this behavior when introducing new people, animals or activities. Offer praise and treats to make new activity less scary. Eventually, Bain says, pets learn that offering the belly usually results in a comforting and pleasing rub.
Chickens and ducks
Poultry owners say watching chicken, duck and guinea fowl behavior – with one another and with humans – is as good as watching television. They’re not a species you commonly think of as giving affection, but, in their own way, they definitely do.
Following
Just as ducklings or chicks follow their mothers, backyard fowl often parade behind their humans as they grow comfortable in the human-avian bond. Consider it a sign of respect and interest, Bain says: “It’s contact. Do they seek contact with you, or do they go away?”
Being held
It is not easy to catch birds – even domestic ones, but if they let you pick them up and hold them, this is definitely a sign of comfort and trust. Yvonne Toone of Delaplane says her daughter Ariana is the only one on the family farm that can “hold our ducklings and calm them down.”
Rubbing their heads
Like cats, a bird rubbing its head on a human is the closest thing you’ll get to a snuggle.
