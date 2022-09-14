Warrenton will have its very first TEDxevent on Saturday, Sept. 24. Twelve speakers will share their messages around the theme “Believe” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Highland Center for the Arts at 597 Broadview Ave.
Whether the subject is particle physics, climate change or the future of the workplace, TED Talks are an entertaining way to learn something new or explore a new perspective. TED Talk presenters are known for making complicated topics accessible to everyone.
Attendees at a TEDxWarrenton prep session on Sept. 3 were reminded that speakers don’t just have a good idea and step on stage; there is a process that ensures the presentations meet TED’s high standards. Mike Schmidtmann, head of speaker curation, hosted the event and gave everyone an introduction to that process.
Schmidtmann said that 12 speakers and four alternates were chosen from 140 applications (two alternates have since dropped out). First, the committee curated the applications – reviewed without names or identifying markers —down to 40. After asking for two-minute videos from those potential speakers, the final 16 were chosen. Half of the final dozen are from Fauquier County.
In the several months since the speakers were selected, they have been revising their scripts and honing their PowerPoint slides; public speaking newbies may have also been trying to figure out what to do with their hands as they face a TEDx audience for the first time.
Louis McDonald and Tara Helkowski, TEDxWarrenton founders, said that TED Talks, even ones hosted independently like the Warrenton version, employ some rules that all speakers must adhere to.
On stage will be a 6-foot circular red carpet that speakers are bound by. They can explore those 6 feet, back and forth and around, but not beyond.
Each speech must be no longer than 18 minutes. McDonald said, “We are recommending that speakers stay between 10 and 12 minutes. When you start to get up closer to 18 minutes, you start to lose people.”
There will be three sets of four speakers, with breaks in between. Lunch will be served as well.
TED Talks are designed for small live audiences. The Highland Center for the Arts seats 300.
Several TEDxWarrenton speakers are practically TEDx professionals. Willie and Dee Jolley, speaking about how to maintain healthy relationships, and Josef Martens, speaking on the underappreciated value of chaos in our lives, have given TED Talks before and are eager to help those less experienced.
Martens is a fan of props and remembered using a bicycle wheel during one speech to get his point across: Keep on rolling.
The Jolleys spoke of the importance of telling stories that illustrate a message: “Make sure your story has a point, and every point you make has a story,” said Willie Jolley.
The headliner for the prep session was Jan Fox, a 20-year veteran news anchor for channel 9. She has coached more than 125 TEDx speakers.
She condensed 20 years of on-air experience down to five points:
Be great right out of the gate. She let everyone in on a secret. “Those people who tell you not to worry, that people aren’t judging you, that it’s your words that matter. ... Those people are wrong. … Everyone is always judging you all the time: your voice, your posture, your hair color. … In the first few seconds, they’ve made up their minds. It happens in a blink.” So don’t wait to get to your point, she said. Jump in.
It’s not only what you say, but how you say it. Your words are 7% effective, your voice, 38%. Body language is 55% of likeability. Posture matters, she said. Movement matters. “Don’t stand in one place. Set yourself free.”
Hands help you talk. Use your hands to make your point. Raise them, lower them, be expressive.
Smile. Fox said research shows that people who smile are perceived to be smarter. When you smile, you exude confidence, she said.
Scripts kill charisma. Just talk to the audience, Fox said. Tell your stories. Make people feel something. She said that’s hard to do if you just memorize the speech. “The fastest way to change behavior is to tell a story from the heart. Remember, tell stories and use props. Forget data and numbers. Your story can change someone’s life.”
One characteristic all the TEDxWarrenton speakers have in common is a passion for their subject. John McAuliffe, bed and breakfast owner and chairman of the board of Experience Old Town Warrenton, will speak on the importance of entrepreneurship in rural communities. It’s a subject he has been pouring his energy into for years.
Cathleen Beachboard, a Fauquier County educator and mom to seven children, will be speaking on the transformative effects of hope on the human brain. During a break in the prep session, Beachboard gave a short sample of her upcoming TEDx Talk about the power of hope. She has done the research; she has the data, but she is eager to tell the stories of the difference she has seen in young people once hope is introduced.
Tickets to TEDxWarrenton are on sale now for $80. They may be purchased online at https://www.tedxwarrenton.com/home/tickets/.
