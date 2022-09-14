photo_ft_tedx 3_090722.JPG

TEDx speaker coach Jan Fox gives some tips to the Warrenton speakers so they are ready for their speeches Sept. 24.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl
photo_ft_tedx 2_090722.JPG

John McAuliffe will be speaking on building small towns and rural prosperity.
photo_ft_tedx 1_090722.JPG

Mike Schmidtmann, head of speaker curation, hosted the prep talk.
photo_ft_tedx 4_090722.JPG

Jan Fox jokes with Matt Beachboard, speaker Cathleen Beachboard's husband.
photo_ft_tedx 6_090722.JPG

Cathleen will be speaking Sept. 24 on the transformative effects of hope on the human brain.
photo_ft_tedx 5_090722.JPG

Speakers and organizers gathered for a group photo.

