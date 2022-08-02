TEDxWarrenton organizers are seeking a "partner" to help plan a successful inaugural event scheduled for Sept. 24 at Highland School’s Center for the Arts. The independently organized event, licensed by TED, will feature 12 speakers focused on the theme of Believe In. Tickets are now available.
Partnerships assist with expenses for speaker-related travel, housing and food. The speakers are not paid to speak, but sometimes they incur travel and miscellaneous expenses. Additionally, partnerships assist with marketing, advertising, venue signage and any additional electronic rentals associated with the production of TEDxWarrenton.
In addition to the inaugural level, TEDxWarrenton offers platinum, gold, silver, bronze and in-kind, partnerships. The partnership page provides more information. Those interested may contact partner@tedxwarrenton.com.
A limited number of tickets are now available for TEDxWarrenton. Tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis at $80 per ticket.
