When Taylor Boyd cut the grand opening ribbon outside the door of her new art studio at 7 North Fifth St. in Warrenton on Nov. 12, she realized a dream that began decades ago.
“I always wanted to be an artist,” she said as she remembered childhood hours spent with the television art teacher Bob Ross while her friends entertained themselves with Sesame Street or Nickelodeon. “And when I played the board game ‘Game of Life,’ I always wanted to draw the artist card.”
At 35 years old, she still holds that card.
She carried it through four years at Virginia Wesleyan University, where she worked as the illustrating editor for The Marlin Chronicle. Political cartoons she created for that newspaper earned her first-place awards from The Associated Press in 2007 and 2008 – the year she graduated with a degree in art and a minor in communications.
While a student there, she sold her art. “In art class, when I hung a painting on the classroom wall, many times somebody would buy it from me.”
After college, Boyd worked odd jobs, continued to paint during her free time and was able to sell her artwork. Through mutual friends, she met Nathan Gooden, the award-winning illustrator and sequential artist. She helped illustrate a graphic novel in one of his series that won INDIEFAB’s 2014 Book of the Year.
Finally, she landed a “big girl nine-to-five job” as a graphic artist in Warrenton and worked there for five years. When her second child was born three years ago, she decided to play the artist card from her childhood to stay at home and paint.
Life as a single mother with two children – a 13-year-old daughter and a 3-year-old son – has presented challenges.
“I don’t sleep much,” she admitted. “I paint after the children go to bed – usually between 9:30 and 2 in the morning.” She said she plans to continue her nighttime routine and will add five or six hours in her new studio during the days.
When asked how she found that studio, she said, “It picked me.”
“At the end of July, I was driving home from Rhode Island with the kids asleep in the back of the car, and I asked myself, ‘How do I grow my art business?’ Two days later, I got a call from the owner of Haute Cakes [Pastry Shop] telling me she was relocating,” Boyd said. “I wasn’t expecting an answer so soon. I just started saying ‘yes’ after that.”
She signed the lease in September, moved into the space in October and started to paint and decorate. “I wanted people to feel at home when they enter,” she said.
She retained the existing brick paneling on one wall, painted one wall black and the others a soft gray. Comfortable chairs and lamps scattered around the 400 square foot gallery completed the “at home effect” Boyd hoped would encourage anyone who came through the doors of Taylor Boyd Studios to picture her paintings and prints on the walls of their own homes.
During the grand opening, Boyd said approximately 200 people passed through the studio between noon and six p.m. At one point, a line formed out the door and around the corner as patrons waited to purchase either an original painting or a print.
Boyd described her acrylic paintings as “surrealistic,” a quality she achieves primarily with color. Green skies provide a background for trees that feature fingerlike branches. Orange octopus arms reach out to grab a ship in a bottle.
“My paintings are always based on reality, but they have a dreamlike quality,” she said. “Things are never exactly as they appear.”
That inspiration and her passion to let it flow earned her the 2022 Fauquier Times Readers Choice Award in the category of “Best Local Painter” and “Best Artist” 2022 award in Warrenton Lifestyle’s Best of Fauquier competition.
Boyd appreciated the support her community showed when it voted for her, and she found a “fun way to give back” with what she called a “paint drop.” She placed several pieces of her artwork in downtown Warrenton, photographed the paintings at the locations and posted the images on Facebook and Instagram as clues. When the hunters found the paintings, they took the gifts home.
She placed the final drop at the future home of Taylor Boyd Studios to announce its location.
The inspiration for the artwork that hangs on the walls there now is a mystery – even to the artist herself.
“Ideas just flow,” Boyd said. “I don’t know where they come from. I just follow the inspiration until it’s finished. What’s fun is letting the painting tell me what it wants to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.