Summer on the Green concerts begin July 10

Performances are in collaboration with the Town of Warrenton’s Rollout Warrenton campaign, which provides outdoor services to the community. In keeping with the campaign, the concerts have been relocated to Main Street, in front of the courthouse. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.
“Allegro is excited to bring back the Summer Concert Series after a year of concert cancellations in response to the pandemic. Giving the community the concerts at no cost to celebrate the end of COVID restrictions is the least we can do,” said Allegro co-founder Sam Yoder. “We are thrilled to have the concerts back!”
The concert schedule is as follows:
July 10: Silver Tones Swing Band
July 17: The Elizabeth Lawrence Band
July 24: Circa Blue
July 31: To be determined
The Summer on the Green concerts are sponsored by the Town of Warrenton and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.
For more information, visit www.allegrocsa.org.
