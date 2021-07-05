You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Summer on the Green concerts begin July 10

Allegro Community School for the Arts has announced the return of its free Summer on the Green concert series

  • 0
Silver Tones

The Silver Tones will perform at the first Summer on the Green concern series on July 10.

 Coy Ferrell

Performances are in collaboration with the Town of Warrenton’s Rollout Warrenton campaign, which provides outdoor services to the community. In keeping with the campaign, the concerts have been relocated to Main Street, in front of the courthouse. Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the concert.

“Allegro is excited to bring back the Summer Concert Series after a year of concert cancellations in response to the pandemic. Giving the community the concerts at no cost to celebrate the end of COVID restrictions is the least we can do,” said Allegro co-founder Sam Yoder. “We are thrilled to have the concerts back!”

The concert schedule is as follows:

July 10: Silver Tones Swing Band

July 17: The Elizabeth Lawrence Band

July 24: Circa Blue

July 31: To be determined

The Summer on the Green concerts are sponsored by the Town of Warrenton and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.

For more information, visit www.allegrocsa.org.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..