There are lots of opportunities for children to nurture a love of history this summer.
Prince William County’s Historic Preservation Division offers a variety of half-day camps for kids to discover local history.
Campers experience the daily life, routines and struggles of those who lived in Virginia in previous centuries. Registration for these camps and other Historic Preservation Division events is available at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms
June 26 to 30
Along the Water — The People of Rippon Lodge: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $240 per child, ages 9 to 12. Explore Virginia’s timeline from the indigenous peoples who once called the Potomac River and Neabsco Creek home, to the early days of the colonies and the Blackburn Family. Indoor and outdoor activities, crafts, foodways, a field trip and special guests are included. Space is limited. Advanced registration at www.pwcparks.org/summercamps.
Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road in Woodbridge. 703-499-9812.
July 10 to 14
19th Century Farm Life Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $240 per child, ages 8 to 13.
Living at Ben Lomond was much different in the past than today. Farmers worked to produce the food they ate, used tools around the farm, cooked food on open fires or hearths, learned basic sewing techniques and played games and other forms of entertainment to occupy their time. Experience life on a farm in the 19th century. Register online at www.pwcparks.org/summercamps or at 703-367-7872. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Drive Manassas. 703-367-7872.
July 24 to 28
Brentsville History Camp: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $240 per child, ages 8 to 13. Campers will explore a wide array of hands-on activities connected to Brentsville’s historic buildings, including a farmhouse, school, courthouse and jail. A series of adventures will introduce them to the ways people have lived in Prince William County from Native Americans to the present day. To register, visit www.pwcparks.org/summercamps.
Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road in Bristow. 703-365-7895.
August 7 to 11
Civil War Summer Camp: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., $240 per child, ages 8 to 13. In this hands-on approach to studying the American Civil War, campers will learn about the many parts of the life of a Civil War soldier, including drill, camping, cooking, uniforms and equipment, flags, artillery, cavalry and more. Register online at www.pwcparks.org/summercamps or by calling 703-366-3049. Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park. The parking lot is located off Iron Brigade Unit Ave. in Bristow. 703-366-3049.
Local history family fun events
Monday, June 19
Juneteenth at Lucasville: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free, donations welcome. Learn about the celebration marking the emancipation of enslaved African Americans throughout the South. Visit the one-room schoolhouse to learn about the development of freedmen communities throughout Prince William County and the progression of education throughout Prince William County throughout Reconstruction and the Jim Crow Era. Lucasville School, 10516 Godwin Dr., Manassas. 703-365-7895.
Saturday, July 22
Civil War Hospital Weekend: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free, donations encouraged. After the Battle of First Manassas, Ben Lomond served as a field hospital to treat the wounded. Visit Ben Lomond near the 162nd anniversary of the battle and learn from historians and Civil War living historians how soldiers were treated during the war and how the conditions of these hospitals differ from the hospitals we have today. The weekend will consist of demonstrations, tours, children's activities and more. Ben Lomond Historic Site, 10321 Sudley Manor Dr., Manassas. 703-367-7872.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Rippon Lodge Bug and Bird Day: 10 a.m. to noon. $5 per person; free for kids under 6.
This event is a photographers’, bird watchers’ and bug enthusiasts’ delight! Bring binoculars and cameras to record the variety of insects and birds found every day at the historic site. Register at www.pwcparks.org/historicprograms. Rippon Lodge Historic Site, 15520 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge. 703-499-9812.
Saturday, Aug. 19
American Revolution Stories Campfire at Brentsville Courthouse: 7 to 8 p.m.; $5 per person; free for kids under 2. Enjoy a tranquil campfire and roast some marshmallows while listening to tales of Prince William County residents during the American Revolution. For advanced tickets, visit www.pwcparks.org. Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre, 12229 Bristow Road. 703-365-7895.
