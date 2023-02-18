Campers explore the area around the Blue Ridge Mountains Conservancy.
According to childmind.org, “The average American child spends about 4 to 7 minutes a day playing outside and more than 7 hours a day in front of a screen.
Spending time outdoors isn’t just enjoyable — it’s also necessary. Many researchers agree that kids who play outside are happier, better at paying attention and less anxious than kids who spend more time indoors.
Less screen time and more “green” time can improve sleep quality and combat a variety of potential health issues, such as obesity, heart disease and vitamin deficiencies. The American Journal of Public Health published a study showing that children who spend time outdoors also show a significant reduction in symptoms of attention deficit disorders.
Time spent in nature also builds confidence, promotes creativity and teaches responsibility for the environment. Luckily, Virginia has many beautiful spaces where kids can enjoy spending time outside. Here are a few opportunities close to home:
Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, Inc. is an independent, nonprofit in Broad Run that protects and promotes the Bull Run Mountains through education, research and stewardship. As part of its mission, BRMC offers the following summer camps, located approximately 15 minutes west of Manassas. Check www.brmconservancy.org/youth-outdoors-program for registration.
Budding Naturalist Camp: Ages 4 to 6, full day; June 26 to 30. Campers are exposed to the outdoors and wildlife as they explore Hopewell Sanctuary (private), Leopold's Preserve and Silver Lake Regional Park. The camp features discovery hikes, frog and salamander searches, stream exploration and nature crafts. The camp will be conducted completely outside, and one parent/guardian must accompany their child or children. Pre-registration required: $125 for members and $175 for non-members.
Herpetology Camp: Ages 7 to 14, full day; two two-day sessions offered June 19 to 20 and June 22 to 23. Campers spend two days searching for and observing salamanders, frogs, lizards, snakes and turtles while hiking on the preserve. Pre-registration required; $100.
Summer Nature Camp: Ages 7 to 14, full day; two one-week sessions offered July 17 to 21 and July 24 to 28. Campers learn about different plants and animals found in the Bull Run Mountain region and partake in birdwatching, butterfly and insect collecting and even snake-handling (if desired). Pre-registration is required: $250 for members and $300 for non-members.
Chesapeake Watershed Workshop: Ages 15 to 18, full day; July 31 to Aug 3. Participants will focus on the conservation of streams that flow into the Chesapeake Bay by performing stream-monitoring, vegetation analysis and stream habitat and riparian buffer evaluations at multiple locations. Pre-registration required. Members: $200, non-members: $250. Thanks to support from the Chesapeake Bay Restoration Fund, six scholarships are available for this workshop. Please contact info@brmconservancy.org to request an application.
Virginia Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts: Teens in grades nine through 12; held in July. The week-long, 2023 Youth Conservation Camp at the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg brings together about 70 students to learn about Virginia’s natural resources from conservation professionals and Virginia Tech faculty.
Most instruction is hands-on and outdoors. Topics include: soil, water quality, forestry, wildlife, fisheries management, beekeeping and agricultural best management practices as well as hiking, swimming and canoeing. More details: vaswcd.org/conservation-camp. Contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District to apply and inquire about scholarship availability: vaswcd.org/districts-by-countycity.
Camp Woods & Wildlife: Ages 13 to 16; June 19 to 23. Residential camp presented by the Virginia Department of Forestry at the 20,000-acre Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest. Professionals working in the field of natural resources lead activities, events and classes such as: sustainable forest management, forest ecology, wildlife management and more.
Campers are selected from nominations made by teachers, forestry and wildlife professionals, Soil and Water Conservation Districts, 4-H leaders, scout leaders and partner sponsoring organizations. Nominations are available now through April 15 and can be found at dof.virginia.gov/education-and-recreation/youth-education/camp-woods-wildlife/. Selected students will be awarded a $300 scholarship to help cover the $395 tuition.
Northern Virginia 4-H Center: At the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Northern Virginia 4-H Center serves as the host site for 4-H Junior Camps (for kids ages 9 to 13) and Cloverbud Camps (for ages 5 to 8).
More than 20 choices of activities are available, including canoeing, archery and performing arts. The center's camps have consistently garnered acclaim for a positive, experiential environment with great outdoor programs and a passionate, highly skilled staff.
Campers register through their local 4-H office, though 4-H club membership is not required to attend. Contact your local Cooperative Extension Office for more information about deadlines, fees and the registration process. The Fauquier session is July 11 to 15, and the Prince William session is July 23 to 27. Visit www.nova4h.com for more information.
The Clifton Institute seeks to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards to learn about the ecology of the Northern Virginia Piedmont. Its 900-acre field station is home to all programming including the following camps:
Piedmont Polliwogs: Ages 4 to 6 (with adult caregiver), 9 a.m. to noon; offered the third week in June. Campers explore and engage with nature with outdoor story time, nature walks and related craft projects. Cost is $95.
Young Explorers: Ages 7 to 12, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; two different one-week sessions offered in July. Campers will explore the field station with naturalists and learn about the plants and animals that live in the Northern Virginia Piedmont. In the afternoon, children enjoy crafts and games to expand their knowledge of ecology and the environment. Cost is $215.
Young Scientists Research Experience: Ages middle to high school, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; offered the fourth week in June. Young Scientists will engage in hands-on learning as they develop their own research questions, collect and analyze data and present their results under the guidance of an experienced mentor. Perfect for students with an interest in the environmental and natural sciences and the desire to experience ecological fieldwork. Cost is $350.
Check cliftoninstitute.org/education/#camp for updated dates and cost information. Registration will open in early February.
Camp Under the Stars: Ages 5 to 17; July to August, $595-$1,095 for two- and five-day camps. Under the Stars Inc. is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a supportive, inclusive camp community that values each child's uniqueness, celebrates differences and respects nature and the planet. Registration for the summer camp, located in the Prince William Forest National Park in Dumfries, is open. Financial assistance is available.
Prince William County Parks and Recreation: Ages 3 to 14; June 21 to Aug. 14; both half- and full-day camps are available. Themes vary from week to week, and campers can register for one or a full summer of the week-long camps. Campers meet new friends, learn new skills and build confidence. A wide variety of camps will be offered at sites throughout the county as highlighted in the county’s summer camp preview guide, which will be published March 1. Registration begins on March 8 for all PWC camps at pwcparks.org/summercamp.
Fauquier County Parks and Recreation: Ages 2 and up. Single and multi-day camps available all summer, at various locations throughout the county. This summer’s outdoor offerings include a focus on pollinators, nature walks, scientific exploration and exciting adventures. Visit https://www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/parks-and-recreation/summer-camps for all the details. Registration began Feb. 13 for county residents.
