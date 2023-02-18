A wide range of camps are available to let creativity and confidence flow this summer.
Allegro is a nonprofit art school in Warrenton that brings the arts to life. Allegro offers a variety of camps every summer including dance camps, music camps and musical theatre exploration camps for ages 5 to 12. Visit www.allegrocsa.org to learn more about its upcoming summer camps and registration information.
Edgemoor Art Studio is an award-winning educational art studio in Woodbridge. Half-day, specialty and teen-focused camps are available for ages 3 to 17 from June 19 through Aug. 11. Visit www.edgemoorartstudioinc.com/summer to register and see a complete list of offerings including sculpting, acrylics, textiles, mixed media and more. Fees include all materials and a daily snack. Sibling discounts offered.
Camps are organized by age group:
Younger Artists: Ages 3 to 7; 9 a.m. to noon
Primary Artists: Ages 7 to 12; 1 to 4 p.m.
Teen Artists: Ages 12 to 17; 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.
Fauquier Community Theatre is a nonprofit organization offering two musical theatre summer camps for ages 8 to 18. Productions take place at Fauquier Community Theatre in Warrenton. Registration is now open at https://fctstage.org/summer-theatre-camps/.
“Annie Junior,” One-week Musical Theatre Summer Camp: Ages 8 to 18; June 26 to July 1 (includes performance dates) from 9 am to 5 p.m. at FCT. There will be a total of three performances on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. Auditions will take place on the first day of summer camp.
“The Music Man JR.,” Summer Musical Theatre Intensive: Rising middle school students – graduating high school seniors. July 10 to 14; 17 to 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with a total of four performances July 21 to 23. Auditions will take place in February.
ARTfactory, located in the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Manassas, offers an art gallery, theatre arts, visual arts education, dance classes, Arts on the Go™, summer camps and the SummerSounds Concert Series.
The upcoming 2023 summer camps will offer a wide variety of creative offerings for ages 5 to 18 starting in early June and running through mid-August. Check www.virginiaartfactory.org or specific date and registration information. Summer camps are planned to include:
Visual Art: traditional media, painting, drawing, sculpture and clay
Performance-based: theatre summer intensives, plus acting, singing and dance
Digital Art: ARTfactory offers digital art instruction through a state of art technological resource, Wind River Chimes Creative Computer Lab. Offerings will include digital imaging, photography, videography, film editing, animation and more
Off-site Camps: Camps located at Windy Knoll Farm in Nokesville will include art and nature camps and classes in comfortable interior studios and outdoor settings
Two Intensive theatre camps are also available
“Disney’s Descendants: The Musical,” Pied Piper Theatre’s Summer Intensive: Ages 8 to 18. Rehearsals will be held in the Gregory Theatre on June 19 through July 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticketed performances will be at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on July 7 at 7 p.m. and on July 8 at both 2 and 7pm. Tuition: $595, payment plan available.
“THE ADDAMS FAMILY School Edition,” Pied Piper Theatre’s Summer Intensive: Ages 8 to 18. Rehearsals will be held in the Gregory Theatre on July 10 through July29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticketed performances will be at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on July 28 at 7 p.m. and on July 29 at both 2 and 7 p.m. Tuition: $595, payment plan available.
Fauquier County Parks and Recreation summer camps are open now for registration to county residents and Feb. 20 for non-residents at fauquiercounty.gov. Several single- and multi-day artistic camps for kids as young as age 2 (as well as adults) are offered throughout the summer including:
School Age Art Camp: Ages 6 to 9, June 26 to 30; Ages 10 to 12, July 17 to 21; 10 to 11:30 a.m. This camp, held at the Warrenton Community Center, has an ocean and beach theme. The week culminates with an art show for campers’ caregivers. Fee $125
Crafty Kids Mini-Camp: Ages 5 to 8, July 10 to 14; Ages 9 to 12, June 19 to 23; 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Held at the Warrenton Community Center, campers will create different crafts each day using a myriad of art techniques. Fee $166
It’s Showtime! Ages 5 to 12; July 17 to 21, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Vint Hill Community Center. Campers will create their own skits and videos. Campers will put on a talent show for families. Fee $195
All About Clay: Ages 5 to 12; July 24 to 28, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Marshall Community Center. Campers will get their hands dirty sculpting and throwing clay. Fee $195
Ukulele Workshops: Ages 5 to 17. Multiple single-day camps are available for beginner and intermediate ukulele players throughout the summer at the Warrenton and Marshall community centers. Players will need to bring their own instrument. Fee $36 each. Separate adult classes are also available.
Guitar Workshops: Ages 5 to 17. Multiple single-day camps are available for beginner and intermediate guitar players throughout the summer at the Warrenton Community Center. Players will need to bring their own instrument. Fee $36 each. Separate adult classes are also available.
