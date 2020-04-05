Jordan White, 14, had sewn 25 face masks as of Saturday morning. Some she sent to an aunt, who is a doctor in Maryland; she sent others to nurses in Woodbridge. And she sent face masks to her grandparents.
Jordan and her mom Jessica, an educational diagnostician for Fauquier County’s special education department, have plans to complete another 200. Jordan said she’d like to donate the next batch to Fauquier Hospital.
The first few masks were “sort of difficult. We weren’t sure what we were doing, but it got easier,” said Jordan. Some friends have been donating fabric to the cause.
The eighth grader at Auburn Middle School said that it’s been good to have a project, but she said she hasn’t exactly been idle during the weeks she’s been spending out of school. “My mom has us on a schedule. We are up by 9, we work out, do schoolwork for an hour, spend at least 20 minutes reading and I have to walk one of our dogs.”
She said she is in the ag program at school and when the family ran out of eggs the other day, they went to see her ag teacher, who has the school chickens at home.”
A spring break trip to Florida has been canceled. “I think we’re just going to hang out at home,” Jordan said.
