Back by popular demand, Experience Old Town Warrenton announced that live music will return to Main Street in Warrenton on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11a.m. to 2 p.m. Local musicians are invited back to play acoustic (non-amplified) music along Main Street as “Street Busking” moves to become an ongoing tradition for Warrenton.
A continuing storyline is the successful reunion of the local duo known as Breckley and Shepherd, nine years after issuing their CD, “Still Not Over You,” with its southern rock/country sound. The title song and a few other cuts from the album may be found at www.ourstage.com or at www.soundclick.com (search for “Breckley and Shepherd”).
Many of the original buskers will be back and students and instructors from local music schools, such as Drum & Strum Music Center and Allegro Community School of the Arts, are again expected to contribute to the roster of performing artists. Anyone interested in playing in town on Sept. 14 is welcome. “We have plenty of room,” said Charity Furness, who helps plan town entertainment events.
Buskers already signed up for the Sept. 14 event include David (from Allegro), Aneya Schvartz, the Southern Academy of Irish Dance, Alex Parks, Chris Bauer (both from Drum and Strum), Chris Coutts (of the band Whiskey Chaser) and the aforementioned Breckley and Shepherd.
Local artists are encouraged to check in with Chuck Shepherd at Drum and Strum for information on the new entertainment plan and for assistance with logistics. It is suggested that you talk to any business where you plan to play to ensure that you are not blocking their access to the street or access to the store for prospective customers.
For more information contact Chuck Shepherd at Chuck@drumnstrum.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.