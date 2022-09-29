Amissville resident Jason Loris harvested his largest sunflower head and two huge watermelons – one is 129 pounds and the other is 147 pounds -- for the Virginia State Fair contest in Dahlgren last week. Lexy, Loris’ 4 1/2-year-old daughter, named the huge melons Steve and Flower Girl.
Loris placed sixth at the fair for his biggest watermelon, but his sunflowers were the real triumph. His largest giant black and gold flower measured nearly 26” in diameter. “I blew everyone away with the sunflowers,” he said, placing first and second.
Because of the size of his entries, Loris said the fair will institute a giant sunflower category next year. “Mine were three times bigger than any other at the fair,” he beamed. He also won ribbons for some of his other vegetables – second place for banana peppers and second place for Anaheim chili peppers.
Jason Loris has been gardening since he was old enough to hold a shovel. The first garden he remembers working in was when he was 10 years old.
When he was 12 in 1990, living in Oklahoma, he grew Atlantic giant breed pumpkins from seeds his mother ordered from a catalog. The breed is genetically designed to grow large. The biggest of the four he grew was 151 pounds. He entered them in the Alabama Oklahoma state fair and took home four blue ribbons.
The next year, he broke a 50-year Oklahoma Alabama State Fair record with a 206-pound pumpkin. “I made the paper and was on TV,” said Loris of his large-pumpkin celebrity. “Other more notable vegetables I grew were a 21-pound cantaloupe, 8-pound cucumber and an 11-pound zucchini,” he said.
As a civilian contractor with the U.S. Army, Loris was forced to put away his garden tools when he was sent to Iraq and Afghanistan for 12 years. “There were no gardens in the desert,” he said.
But at the end of his assignment, he returned to Maryland where he got his hands dirty again and grew a 22-pound cabbage head. In 2016, he and his wife, Beth, and their daughters Lexy, Mila and Jazzlyn moved to Amissville to be close to Beth Loris’ family. Loris’ work as a government contractor frequently brings him into Warrenton.
How he does it
Loris uses raised beds in his 60’ X 80’ garden. A 4 ½ foot untreated wooden fence encloses the space. The inside of the fence is augmented with an asphalt-lined corrugated shingle that keeps the air circulating between the wood and the dirt and helps prevent rotting. “I wanted something that wouldn’t break down and wasn’t treated, since vegetables grown near treated wood are not suitable for eating,” he said.
One of the secrets to Loris’ giant vegetables is -- wait for it -- rabbit manure. His own pet bunnies contribute to the pile.
Loris also has an extensive irrigation system that keeps his garden hydrated. He adds a special mixture to the giant drums of water so that every time the garden gets water, it also receives nutrients.
Loris tries not to use pesticides, but said, “I must use some. Without pesticides, I wouldn’t have a garden.” He does spray fungicide on the watermelon leaves. “You need to keep a plant’s leaves healthy. Especially watermelon. The more leaves, the sweeter the melon,” he said.
He still wages a daily battle against squash bugs and aphids. “I am constantly keeping the bugs in check. I check the garden daily,” he said.
On the upside, deer seem not to be an issue for Loris. “We don’t have problems with rabbits or slugs either,” he said.
Watching Loris step over and around the plants growing in his garden, it’s clear he knows where every root and stem is. Something that surprised him about this year’s crop was that his two biggest watermelons grew off the same stem.
He knows a robust root system is the key to his success. For instance, Loris planted 3-feet-tall tomato plants into 2-foot holes in the ground so their root systems grew strong and deep. The resulting plant stems were 8 or 9 feet tall and at least an inch thick. He hopes to get large, healthy tomatoes into November.
Maintaining his garden is a year-round activity. “When this garden is done, I will get ready for compost and topsoil and grow winter rye as a cover crop since it helps to adjust oxygen levels,” he said. It is year-round work to maintain the balance of healthy soil.
Next year, he will plant the three sisters. “The combination of corn, marigold and long-pole beans help to deter some garden pests,” he said.
Of course, not every garden experiment works out perfectly. “I put my garden on pine roots and couldn’t get a tiller in there,” he said. So, he had six loads of cow manure, compost and chicken manure dumped. “The chicken manure was too fresh, and it attracted millions and millions of flies. It was awful,” he recalled.
