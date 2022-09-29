giant veggies 5

This huge sunflower head is one of the bigger ones in Jason Loris' garden.

 Robin Earl/Fauquier Times photo
Jason Loris stood in his garden near his second-largest watermelon, which he estimated at the time was about 119 pounds. Behind him are his irrigation tanks and some of his giant sunflowers, some of which are taller than 16 feet.
Jason Loris measured his largest watermelon before harvesting it for the Virginia State Fair. Based on the measurements, he estimated the melon weighed about 138 pounds at the time.

