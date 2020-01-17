The arts bring joy to performing and visual artists as well as to their audiences. For many, that happiness lasts a lifetime and is a shining spotlight along life’s journey. Those who are involved in the arts experience the ultimate passion of creating new works with their own sense of style. The sharing of their art is yet another level of satisfaction and triumph. While disciplines like dance, music and textile art are very different, the rewarding experiences are similar and long-lasting, especially when experienced throughout one’s life.
The art of ballet with Rose Allen
Rose M. Allen of Rixeyville began taking ballet classes at the age of 8. Almost 50 years later, she is still dancing. “Ballet relates to everything important ... the mind, the heart, the body and produces an active mind of logic, the missing links connected, golden key to reason in all things movement related. No other art form molds the entire body inside and out, united with God and earth. My mission is to dance until my last breath of life,” says Allen, who dances every day in her studio and is still performing.
She studied with Oleg Tupine and Tanie Rousseau, icons in the world of dance, and knows the impact a dedicated teacher can make. Allen currently teaches ballet for ages 5 to adults. A decade ago, she became the founder and artistic director of Culpeper Ballet Theatre, LLC. “Teaching ballet is pure passion and experience. Children especially know this, and they adore a teacher who motivates achievement. Motivation is self-formed, but a teacher can see with one look, the passion and humility the student possesses and can recognize a ‘diamond in the rough,’” says Allen.
Allen also studied acting at The Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre in New York. More about Allen and her dance studio may be found at www.culpeperballet.org, by calling 540-937-2444, or emailing culpballettheatre@aol.com. Culpeper Ballet Theatre is currently seeking students who are dedicated to learning the art of ballet.
The joy of sharing music
Warrenton dermatologist Larry Finkel moonlights in the arts as a talented actor and singer. Locally he has been in many productions at Allegro Community School for the Arts and Fauquier Community Theatre, performing in various plays and musicals. Most recently he had one of the leads in Allegro’s “The Music Man” held at Fauquier High School. In that same musical, a cameo performance was made by Mint Condition Barbershop Quartet, group that Finkel performs with as a tenor. The quartet has also performed on First Fridays, with the Silver Tones Swing Band, and at events including Allegro Thrive at the Bistro on the Hill at Fauquier Hospital.
Mint Condition is especially popular with seniors, so much so that longtime Warrenton resident Sharon Wiggins hired them for her dad’s 91st birthday party at Fauquier Health Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where he resides. All the residents and staff in the dining room had the opportunity to enjoy the festivities and celebrate Lee Thomas White’s birthday.
“He was overjoyed and got up and hugged each one of the musicians. It brought tears to my eyes,” said Wiggins. It appears that White was also involved in the performing and visual arts. “He was an actor for Vic Tanney’s studio back in the day; last year he won Warrenton’s McClanahan photo contest,” Wiggins exclaimed.
For more information about Mint Condition Barbershop Quartet, visit the Facebook page or call 540-788-4966. Emails may also be sent to lead Ralph Griffin at regriff721@yahoo.com. Other members of Mint Condition are bass Worth Kirkman and baritone Glenn Williamson.
Quilting and engraving with Angie Russell
Angie Russell got into quilting when she decided to create a thoughtful family gift. With a smile she said, “I got started in quilting when I wanted to surprise our daughter with a Harry Potter quilt for her ninth birthday.” Russell now teaches beginning quilting to others in Warrenton. “For my own quilts, I love doing the piecing part of making a quilt; picking the pattern then choosing the many colors to sew together,” said Russell.
Russell also has a longarm quilting business in Warrenton’s historic district. “Receiving a customer’s quilt and having them tell me to do what I want gives me the opportunity to look and listen to the quilt. Does it need something swirly or maybe something geometric? That is one of the best parts of my job. I love when I am trusted with the opportunity to be creative.”
Quilts of Honor, a nonprofit that gives patriotic quilts -- called quilts of gratitude -- to veterans, is near and dear to Russell’s heart. She presented a red, white and blue quilt at the Bealeton’s Hometown Hero Day last July 19. “It’s a special way to thank our military veterans for their service,” she said.
Russell also has a business, Flying High Engraving, located at 17 S. Fifth Street, right off Main Street in Old Town Warrenton. She was inspired by a family business many years ago. Her laser engraving is a one-of-a-kind shop that is perfect for engraving all kinds of items that can be personalized with letters or graphics.
“Quilting will always be my first love as a hobby and business,” said Russell. “The journey is fun and seeing the customer’s face when they pick it up completely quilted is priceless. I love my jobs.” For more information about AAA Longarm and quilting classes, or Flying High Engraving, call 540-222-0596.
Debra Smyers holds a master’s degree in arts management from George Mason University and teaches in the program. She is an actress, consultant and the co-executive director at Fauquier Community Theatre. Reach her at 800-754-4507 or debra@artsconsultinginternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.