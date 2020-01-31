About 100 students are enrolled in the Fauquier County School Division’s auto body repair and auto technology classes. Now they have a couple more cars to work on.
On Dec. 6, Carmen Rivera of State Farm Insurance met with Craig Canard, collision repair instructor and Scott Freeman, auto technology instructor, and students from Liberty, Kettle Run, and Fauquier high schools to formally present the vehicles to the school.
The donated vehicles are a 2014 Nissan Cube and 2015 Chrysler 200.
Rivera requested that the two salvaged vehicles be donated to the Fauquier County Public School Collision Repair Training Program.
Canard said that State Farm donated three vehicles last year as well. The students learn to take parts out, cut out and reweld, work on the electronics. “Some cars run, some don’t; we are grateful for the donations. We’ll take on just about anything to help our students. We are about 80 percent hands-on.”
He added that students work toward certifications and seniors can even take part in an intern program, where they put in hours at a garage.
With advancements in vehicle technology -- including high strength steel, sophisticated electronics and multiple airbag systems -- knowing where and how to efficiently hone repair skills on later model vehicle vehicles provide the best training outside the classroom, said a press release about the gift. “Vehicle donations like these provide a valuable hands-on opportunity to practice techniques specifically on newer and more intricate model vehicles,” the release said.
Rivera added, “With limited budgets, schools welcome the opportunity to receive additional practice, especially on newer vehicles equipped with the most current systems. This hands-on practice enables students to best prepare for their future in the automotive field. These same skills are also valuable assets to learn for future auto insurance adjusters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.