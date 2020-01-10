Indie-country musician Maddi Mae will be teaching a six-week songwriting workshop at Contemporary Music Center, at 4410 Costello Way in Haymarket, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting Jan. 23.
This course is designed for current or aspiring singer-songwriters proficient in voice and a chordal instrument who want to learn about writing lyrics, song structure and enhancing their melodic and harmonic creativity.
Subjects covered will include:
- Structures for writing music
- Processes for lyricists
- Combining lyrics and music
- Communicating your song
- Performance skills
About Maddi Mae
Raised in the Shenandoah Valley, magic mountain girl and indie-folkish songwriter Maddi Mae likes to hide in the quieter corners of Virginia. Her sound is one-part dark, dissonant and heavy and another part romantic, airy and delicate.
Combining classic country, folk and indie rock influences, Maddi Mae’s sound is reverb-heavy guitar (fingerstyle and big, sometimes jazzy, open-ended chords) and a distinct voice that is powerful, dynamic, haunting and yet sweet at the same time. She released her debut 2-song EP “Too Good to Be True”/“Sunshine” on April 6, 2019, and is currently recording her next releases with Lore Audio Productions in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Sign up online at www.eventbrite.com/e/songwriting-clinic-with-maddi-mae-registration-84951902427 or call Contemporary Music Center at 571-261-5000.
