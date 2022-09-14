‘Stair climb’ at Kettle Run High honors 9/11 victims
- By Mandy Holme/Special to the Fauquier Times
-
-
-
Kettle Run High School students and parents took part Friday in a “stair climb” tribute to the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Area first responders and members of the military joined them at the school’s stadium, bringing the total number of participants into the hundreds.
Jessica Murphy, a social-sciences teacher at the high school, organized the event to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the attacks. Murphy is a former Arlington County police officer and was among those who responded to the Pentagon when a hijacked plane crashed into the building, killing 189 people.
Murphy discovered the “stair climb” trend online last year and began showing videos to her students on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. After seeing that anniversary go by almost unnoticed at Kettle Run, she thought the stair climb was a meaningful memorial that she could make happen.
“My hope is to give [students] a chance to hear from people who lived through it, something that's really impactful and eventful that happened in our culture and in our country,” Murphy said in an interview prior to the event.
Even today’s high school seniors were born several years after the attacks. “Our world's changed dramatically since 9/11 and [today’s students] wouldn't know that since [they’ve] only lived in this world. It's a chance to have living history and share it with [the students] and give [them] an experience to take away from it.”
The event started at 8:14 a.m. with a moment of silence to remember the first plane that was hijacked – American Airlines Flight 11.
At 8:30 a.m. there was brief talk on the meaning of the climb, along with the playing of the National Anthem and Amazing Grace. At 8:46 a.m. — when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City — all participants started climbing stadium stairs or walking the track. This continued until 10:28 a.m., which is when the North Tower collapsed, killing everyone on board the plane and thousands in the WTC.
Throughout the climb, moments of silence were held at specific times, along with a brief description of critical moments on 9/11. “I think it’s important to highlight those moments and just provide some recognition for people who were responding, who lost their lives. It’s a neat way to bring everyone together,” Kettle Run Principal Meaghan Brill said.
Among those joining students and parents were local firefighters, military recruiters and law enforcement officers from the Warrenton Police Department and the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Several sheriff’s deputies are military veterans, including Sgt. William Kemper, Lt. David Lee, Dep. Christopher Sharon and Master Dep. Jordan White.
White recalled being a junior in high school during the attacks and said, “It was that point in time I knew I wanted to join the military.”
Warrenton Police Chief Michael Kochis thought the community support was “awesome” and added, “To see students here that weren’t even alive then and to know how important it is to come out here and support us, that’s huge.”
Murphy and Brill hope to make the climb a tradition for years to come.
