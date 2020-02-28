It’s official. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring. And with moderate temperatures and daffodils, all signs point to an energized season. Seasonally a time of growth and renewal, it could be the perfect time to take advantage of the many opportunities for fun and enrichment available in the county.
Fauquier County Parks and Recreation is presenting seasonal class offerings that residents can learn about through GoodTimes, a free guide available in hard copy or online. Registration is open for spring and summer programs and there is a lot on their menu, from music to art to dance and stargazing or learning to ride a unicycle.
Summer usually means pool time. Held at the Larry Weeks Community Pool, lessons are available starting at 6 months old, with lots of opportunities for preschoolers (ages 3 to 5) to learn about water safety and fundamental swimming skills.
For budding dancers, there are ballet classes for preschoolers to teens. There’s also hip hop, where children will learn styles of breaking, popping, locking and tumbling.
Pound is a full-body workout to music that incorporates lightly weighted drumsticks. For those into a more serene form of exercise, qi gong and tai chi are offered for those 18 and older. These are more meditative in nature; spiritual health is enhanced as well as body and mind. Gentle yoga focuses on rejuvenating and healing the body with an emphasis on breath work, relaxation techniques and generally just feeling better.
There are a variety of art classes offered for children and adults, including pottery, where attendees can explore clay using a variety of tools and techniques and come away with a finished glazed piece. For young teens, there is a beginner’s class that will introduce them to a pottery wheel.
Mother’s Day and Father’s Day can be extra special this year; spend time with a favorite toddler (ages 3 to 5) making a craft.
A beginner guitar or ukulele class will take those new to the instruments through the basic strumming patterns, chords and left and right-hand techniques.
Hot air ballooning over a vineyard? Kick off Independence Day festivities with a trip on July 3 to Rockbridge County for its Hot Air Balloon Festival or spend a day at the DiscoverSea Shipwreck Museum in Fenwick Island, Delaware in May. Another trip takes you to Harpers Ferry National Park or the National Zoo in Washington, D.C.
Mini-camps
There are a number of mini-camps offered for the preschool set. Blastball is an excellent introductory game for T-ball. There’s plenty of action for the youngsters. Or perhaps Snips ‘n’ Snails, where children can discover the wonders of nature at Rady Park or Vint Hill Farms Park. School-age children can try their hand at movie making at the Action Minecraft vs. Roblox Flix Mini Camp where they will be able to create characters, games and challenges in this stop-motion movie making class.
A drama camp will be held at the Vint Hill Theater, and there’s a Disney Princess Camp with singing, dancing and making crafts. Budding engineers can test their skill and creativity with thousands of Lego parts.
April 13 marks the first day of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Youth Only Trout Stocking program for those 13 and under. All levels of anglers (age 3 to 13) are welcome to cast their lines. This event is free, and some equipment is available. It’s held at Northern Fauquier Community Park.
Financial assistance is now available to county residents of all ages to offset the cost of program registration. The application and approval process is quick and easy. Applications may be found and completed online at bit.ly/financialrequest or at any of their staffed locations.
Focused on the enhancement of quality of life for the community, the Fauquier County Parks and Recreation programs offer a wide variety of choices. Residents are encouraged to grab one of their publications or visit www.recreation.fauquiercounty.gov to learn more or give them a call at 540-422-8550 or email parks@fauquiercounty.gov.
